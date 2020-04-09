How far does that seem April 9, 2005! The tennis world sighed excitedly at the recent emergence of Rafael Nadal, who at just 18 years old had already amazed the world and intended to storm the established power. The Balearic came from falling in the second round of Australian Open 2005 before Lleyton Hewitt in a memorable match, he had raised two titles with enormous authority (Costa do Sauipe and Acapulco) and had already demonstrated its readiness to threaten the domain of Roger Federer by forcing him to play five sets in the final of the Miami Open 2005. The accumulation of matches was huge, but the possibility of playing at home was enough incentive for the Spanish to travel to the Valencia tournament. There, he managed to beat Juan Carlos Ferrero and Guillermo García-López, before encountering an Igor Andreev who could not be aware of the mythical level that his triumph acquired that day.

The Russian was a player full of talent, with very heavy shots on the backcourt, but a flagrant irregularity. He managed to reach the top-20 in his professional career and in that 2005 he won three titles, rents somewhat distant from the potential that was guessed in his tennis. That day, Rafa was far from his best level, he felt the physical and mental fatigue of the marathon of games he had on him and succumbed 7-5 6-2 before which, in the end, he would be champion of the tournament, after prevailing in semifinal to Iván Navarro and in the final to David ferrer. Spanish tennis fell silent with a memorable week that would be remembered for a long time. Why? Why did he do it Rafael Nadal in the next two years.

– Just like today, 15 years ago, Igor Andreev —- defeated Rafa Nadal —- 7-5 and 6-2 on the clay of the Valencia Open. From the following tournament, the Manacor tennis player would start a spectacular streak of 81 consecutive victories on his favorite surface. pic.twitter.com/5CKyC9xlnm – MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) April 8, 2020

What happened on clay between that April 9, 2005 and May 20, 2007 is already part of one of the most brutal exploits in the history of tennis. Nadal not only confirmed what he had been guessing about his potential, but he exceeded any expectations. Sticking to the clay, the Spanish chained 81 consecutive victories. Yes, let’s repeat it. 81 consecutive victories. Take a few moments to internalize it. Montecarlo, Barcelona, ​​Rome, Roland Garros, Bastad, Stuttgart and a tie against Italy for failing to descend in Davis Cup, they saw Rafa succeed in that same season, which closed with that mythical comeback against Ljubicic on the hard and indoor court in Madrid. But let’s not go astray. Let’s go back to earth, never better said.

In 2006, the party continued. Monte Carlo (with epic victory in the final against Federer), Barcelona (the set and break below are still remembered, with 1-4 in the second, against Nieminen as a national scare), Rome (in the tiebreak of the fifth set against Roger) and Roland Garros (Mathieu, Hewitt and Federer ripped off a set), to close with two games of Davis cup against Italy. During that season Andreev was already talked about for that victory that could not be emulated by anyone, and the streak continued in 2007. Montecarlo and Barcelona, without giving up a set, Rome (sweating ink to beat Davydenko in the semifinals), and in Hamburg what was given is over.

Roger Federer ended one of the most spectacular winning streaks that are remembered (and are not remembered) in this sport. It took place in the final of the German tournament, in an environment full of humidity and with a very heavy track where Rafa’s shots did not acquire the usual parable nor did they hit the ground with the customary violence. He started winning the Spanish (6-2 in the first round), but Federer uncovered the jar of essences and won 6-2 6-0 in the following two.

A legend had been built in just two years and at 20 years old. It was the prelude to what would come next. It’s been 15 years and that young man who stumbled into the Valencia Open 2005 before Igor Andreev Today he is a man recognized worldwide, not only for his tennis, but for his way of being. One of the best athletes of all time who has earned the affection of the entire planet for his sportsmanship on the track and character off the track. What perhaps no one could imagine that afternoon in the city of Turia, is that in 2020 that defeat would be remembered as an isolated event, as an unforgettable feat of his executioner. Rafael Nadal, realized history, history in progress and history to write.

