President Alberto Fernández He gave a hand to hand to TNT Sports in which he showed his footballing side. In a time of the coronavirus pandemic, it took a few minutes and left definitions of the sport that soccer fans are passionate about.

From his love for Argentines to Juan roman riquelme and Diego Maradona, going by Lionel Messi and the return of soccer in Argentina, we review the 15 most footballing phrases of Alberto Fernández:

THE TOUR OF FOOTBALL IN ARGENTINA: “We could go back little by little, ensuring that the public is not there. I always ask Ginés (González) why can’t you play. We could give certain rules for soccer to come back. “

“Being a fan of a large club is not the same as being a fan of a small one. It is like being fans of a multinational or a SME. We are fans of an SME, we feel it differently.”

MESSI OR MARADONA? “There is always the discussion of Messi or Maradona… is an unfair discussion. They are two different ways of soccer. Maradona he is a player from another world. He is definitely the best player I saw. For the ones Messists don’t be mad at me I think Messi live in another football, today is another football. TO Maradona you put 10 brooms on him and he made the team win. “

“The best Maradona was the one who played in Argentinos Juniors. He had everything the fan needs Argentines to be happy. I’ve seen him do incredible things. The fans of Argentines we talk about him and we are all moved inside. “

“I always tell fans of Mouth that they knew football thanks to us because we first gave them Maradona and then to Riquelme“

JUAN ROMAN RIQUELME: “Riquelme made us go back to Primera. I have a deep affection for him, he returned to finish his career and get us out of the descent. “

“I have always felt that soccer is necessary to fill the soul of an Argentine.”

THE ARGENTINE SELECTION: “The Selection I care, but it is different. I’m a fan of the Selection, but it is not the same as Argentines. A Selection no players from Argentines it is not a Selection for me”.

HOW DO YOU SEE ARGENTINOS DE DABOVE? “The Argentines Today I like it. I really like your DT, Dabove, which for me is a revelation. It’s amazing how he plays Argentines, He play’s very well”.

GOROSITO’S THEOREM: “If you do things well, you are much more likely to do well than if you speculate; if you play soccer well, it is much more likely that you will win. Every time I tell this, I get angry Caruso Lombardi“

YOUR BEST MEMORY WITH ARGENTINOS: “The memory I have with more emotion than Argentines is when the descent was played with San Lorenzo. That day, I never forget, San Lorenzo descended. It was the only time I went to the field to celebrate. They were all from San Lorenzo and i just Argentines. They went up in smoke and the police rescued me. When the game ended I jumped onto the court. “

THE MEMORY OF THE INTERCONTINENTAL FINAL VS. JUVENTUS: “They gave the best player award to Platini but it should have been for Borghi“

VIOLENCE IN FOOTBALL: “What I regret most about soccer is that the violence has won us. I hope that once and for all we defeat it. What I would most like is for soccer to recover romanticism.”

WHAT IS IT LIKE TO FLOAT? “I am moderately puteador, ha. I do not usually get so angry with the players, but with the referees.”

ALBERTO FERNÁNDEZ FOOTBALL PLAYER: “To this day I continue to cut. Here in Olivos we play matches – not now because of the quarantine – and I have a huge duel with Guzmán, who is an extraordinary soccer player. The other day the Navarro Chinese, who also saves, said to me: ‘I don’t know how you can fly, I can’t fly anymore’. I still run through it, I’m 61 years old. “

