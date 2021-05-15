“The 15-M was born in Sol but remained a shooting star”

The secretary general of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, has assured this Saturday that on 15-M “he was born in Sol but remained a shooting star” with the arrival of Podemos to the Government of Spain.

García Egea, who has closed this Saturday in Jaén the 13 Provincial Congress of the PP, has thus referred to the movement of which is fulfilled today a decade from his birth, a date that the popular leader has assured that he associates it more with the hard work of many farmers on the day of his employer, San Isidro.

In this sense, he insisted that the 15-M was “a shooting star when all those who sat in the Puerta del Sol”, in Madrid, “sat in the Council of Ministers, they changed the cold floor of Puerta del Sol for the comfortable floor of their armchairs and they forgot about the people“.

Therefore consider that a day like today There is not “nothing more iconic than a Pablo Iglesias sitting without a ponytail reading a book waiting for something to happen, what a demonstration of what the so-called new policy was, “which he has compared with” the serious and rigorous work “of the PP Government in the Junta de Andalucía.