A new installment of this list of the best American superheroes of all time is here. As I remember in all the entries: It is a list of the 15 best superheroes, based on my mere taste. I left out characters that only appeared in one or two series of limited duration. So we will not see characters like Miracle Man or Promethea. I preferred to focus on characters that have been around for decades in people’s taste.

12. Rogue

Before the MCU, the generation that grew up in the 1980s and 1990s had X Men to the star team of Marvel, which was a richer and more universal concept. Their powers give them biological advantages over others, but it also stigmatizes them socially. No one embodies this dichotomy better than Anna Marie, better known as Rogue.

She was born with the power to absorb the energies and abilities of everyone who approaches her. In other words, she has villainous powers, she is almost a vamp.

Today Rogue has a cheerful and outgoing character as a breastplate, perhaps that’s why few know that she was a terroristIt was the only way he found to overcome persecution and rejection for being a mutant.

He had to meet Professor X’s students to “straighten his path”. However, it would be a mistake to think that he had an epiphany typical of a saint. No, she was more or less the same person before and after the X-Men, what changed was her surroundings.

Rogue reminds us that life is not heroes and villains, that we are NOT the architects of our destiny, but many times, puppets of circumstances.

Now with a smile and her muscles, Rogue struggles to change the circumstances of others like her.

Trivia Fact: his powers of super strength, increased speed, flight and sixth sense were stolen from the Captain Marvel.

Here are some good illustrations from Rogue.

And how to forget this moment of the series of the nineties:

