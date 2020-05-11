We are already on the podium, the third place in the list of the best superheroes in history is for Batman. (Yes, one from DC Comics!).

3. Batman

Sometimes detective, it seems vampire, but it is the evolution of the mystery man. It is no surprise that Batman is today the most beloved superhero. He is made with the best pieces that pop culture inherited from different literary currents. This makes him the most flexible character in comics. One of its most valuable qualities.

Let me explain: when you want your character to last for decades, you need it to be appropriate for different genres, fashions and trends. Batman can star in a murder investigation, defending against an alien invasion, fighting organized crime, and will never seem out of place.

That’s why Batman was first a Gothic guardian of the status quo, then a father figure to Robin in the wacky post-war period, and an erotic action hero in the 1970s. But its consolidation reached the second half of the eighties.

DC Comics got it: For their characters to survive, they must first be reborn. And it was one of the reasons why they did a reset or, more correctly, a reboot. Blot and new account. With the pen of the great creators of the moment, imported from Marvel, a new era began. The honest fire of art gave new life to the heroes and their exhausted formulas, now young again.

In the indispensable classic Year One, the huge Frank Miller, with strokes of David Mazzucchelli, transformed Batman / Bruce Wayne into a tortured young man who, turned into a kind of city ninja, seeks to avenge the death of his parents at the hands of an abstraction, crime. To achieve his revenge, he has to train himself to be the best mentally and physically, and put himself above the state in the matter of imposing justice. He is the American self-made man. He tells the police, represented by Commissioner James Gordon, what to do, and not the other way around. Her only close relationship is with her butler.

While, in the dawn of postmodernity, other superheroes were hesitant to use his power for fear of being overbearing, Batman is the most self-assured, and any means at his disposal is lawful for him to use. It is him or the abyss.

Over the years he grew colder and more calculating, almost as if that were his superpower. This is why he is among the elite among his superhero colleagues. He is an aristocrat by day and by night.

A common place when it comes to talking about superheroes is that their identities, civil and justice, are opposite. The best counterexample is Batman / Bruce Wayne: both are their own bosses, they do not answer to anyone; they both surround themselves with interesting and dangerous women; they both have the best money can buy; both belong to “the cream of the cake” of their respective circles (the Gotham jet set and the Justice League); both have elegant cars and clothing.

And it is that, in all these years, the only constant is another ingredient of his immortality. Throughout these capsules I have occasionally spoken of the importance of benefactor costumes. If “superheroes” is the king genre of comics, it is because it bombards us with images of the impossible. And there is no doubt that the best suit is Batman: dark, monstrous but dynamic at the same time; recognizable by its single silhouette.

Who wouldn’t want to tell their Batman story? I would be interested in returning to that urban vigilante of the eighties with only the elemental resources: his fists, some ropes and a dose of batarangs. Perhaps with an assistant who assists him occasionally as he learns the trade of the vigilante. All this I would mix with more delirious elements, like those in Tim Burton’s movies, but perhaps with a more strident color palette.

Visually, I would like a less muscular Batman, with a more agile but also more human figure.

The war of Batman – man, rich, American of ancestry – until now has been against the Other: “femmes fatales” (Catwoman, Poison Ivy), foreigners (Bane, the mafia), poor (Joker, Killer Croc), deformed ( Two-Face, Clayface). Batman separates those he judges as rotten apples from the rest, he sends them to the madhouse hoping that they will not spread their poison more, literally and figuratively speaking. This social division poses a series of very rich contradictions to explore. I would like a Batman that confronts the fact that the world is not good and bad. And see what he does with it.



To finish, let’s remember the scene from Batman v. Superman in which the night knight defeats only a gang of criminals.

Tomorrow: the biggest surprise on the list.

