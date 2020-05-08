We continue with our list of the best superheroes in history, now with the number 5 place: and they occupy it two green lanterns. Eye, there will be Spoilers.

5. Green Lantern

There is something magical with certain comics, because they are stories told by several generations. The most popular superheroes are over sixty, or even over eighty years old. This is only possible because their comics are written by different people over time. Sometimes a screenwriter leaves a bad idea and ten years later another takes it up and does something great with it. Such is the case of Green Lantern.

A race of sages, the Guardians of the Universe, they choose the bravest of each sector of the space to give them a ring able to create anything just by thinking about it. Whoever gets the ring becomes an agent of the Green Lanterns Corps, a Space Police that watches over the healthy coexistence between living beings from different planets. For years the pilot Hal Jordan had been the Green Lantern of the Earth sector, the 2814. However, in the 1990s, Superman was dead and Batman was in a wheelchair; it was a decade of change. And, by order of the DC Comics publisher, Green Lantern went through its most important transformation, from the pen of Ron Marz.

A villain destroyed the city of Jordan, Coast City, with everything and its inhabitants. Which led Green Lantern to utter despair. He knew that with the power of central battery that the Guardians possessed could bring their home back to life. So he disobeyed the Corps’ code, killed several colleagues, and managed to obtain the coveted relic. The Corps literally ran out of battery because Jordan absorbed almost all of the power to him and, for no apparent reason, assumed the strange name of “Parallax”.

With what was left of power, one of the Guardians created a last ring with a battery independent of the central battery, and gave them to the first guy he found: Kyle rayner, a young graphic designer who did not have the courage of the intrepid Jordan, although he did have a great imagination, and over the years, he matured and managed to earn the position of Green Lantern.

Ron Marz’s story was not to the taste of the public (I loved it), it seemed an unfair and hasty treatment for the heroic Jordan. It was not until the beginning of the 21st century that the screenwriter Geoff Johns He took up Marz’s ideas and gave Jordan one of the best redemption stories ever made. It was based on the most obvious of the questions: Why are the lanterns just green?

Hal Jordan discovered that all the evil he had done was because of an entity known as Parallax (which is why he chose that name), which had taken control of his mind. And, just as the green energy represented the will, there was another energy, that of Parallax, yellow in color, symbol of fear.

It turned out that the Guardians of the Universe, thousands of years ago, had discovered various energies of the “Emotional spectrum”; they decided to keep the most stable, the green; and the other colors sealed them. But finally, little by little, all the other energies released and formed their own Corps … blue (hope), indigo (empathy) and, to the extreme, Violet (love). On the other side of the spectrum: yellow (fear), orange (greed) and, in the end, Red (hate). And so a war began between the different factions. It may sound hackneyed but the variety of lanterns reveals something of ourselves, we are more than will; we are fear, love, greed, hate. All of that is always there.

Hal Jordan cleared his name and regained his position, but it was Kyle Ryner who was the only one to master the seven colors of the spectrum. And so it was that a story motivated by the passing fashions of the nineties became a very memorable space opera, with multiple new and interesting characters, which are relevant to this day.

Trivia Fact: We could say that Kyle is “our” representative on the list, since he is of Mexican descent.

