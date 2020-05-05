This is the seventh installment in the list of the best superheroes of all time. As I have already commented: It’s a list of the 15 best superheroes, based on my mere taste. I left out characters that only appeared in one or two series of limited duration. So we will not see characters like Miracle Man or Promethea. I preferred to focus on characters that have been around for decades in people’s taste.

9. Jean Gray

There are no better female characters in the comics than the members of X Men. Hence it is not strange that Jean gray be the protagonist of what is, without a doubt, the most emblematic story of the team, the Dark Phoenix saga, by teachers Chris Claremont and John Byrne, as well as other illustrators.

Noble and empathetic, Jean Elaine Gray had to deal with the fact of being “The girl” of the team. Always contained, with little agency. As in the case of many heroines of the western tradition since Antigone, Jean had to sacrifice her life for her loved ones. However, in reality, it was his rebirth, the first of many. It was owned by the Phoenix Force and she became almighty. Akira before Akira.

It was only a matter of time before the darkness reached her. The film adaptations of this saga have failed to represent a theme. Dark Phoenix’s awakening is about power, but it’s also about her sexual awakening. Jean is manipulated to enter the Hellfire Club. Imagine a secret society like ‘Eyes wide shut’ …

It was until a couple of years ago that Jean finally got rid of the Phoenix Force. Even so, it is one of the 10 omega mutants, beings with unlimited potential. Also, battles have forged his character, now she is one of the most important leaders of the mutant community.

