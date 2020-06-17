We make our particular list of what we think are the 15 best Americans who have played in Europe throughout history. We include in the list the nationalized who came to play with different European teams. We are talking about the five best ones for us:

1. Bob McAdoo

We can safely say that Bob McAdoo is the best player in history combining NBA and Euroleague. He was an NBA MVP, won two rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and at 35 he left for Europe to lead for two consecutive years the victory of Olimpia Milano in two consecutive Euroleagues. Almost nothing…

2. Clifford Luyk

Real Madrid legend, disciple of the great Pedro Ferrándiz and one of the most unbalanced players in the history of European basketball. Winner of 14 leagues in Spain, 10 cups and 6 Euro-leagues, always dominating painting with great authority.

3. Wayne Brabender

Another legend of Real Madrid. He arrived in Spain at just 21 years old and was one of the most unbalanced players in European basketball in the 1970s.

4. Walter Szczerbiak

Another who triumphed at Real Madrid de Ferrandiz playing at a stratospheric level and dominating in Europe with his great shot and his elegant and different game.

5. Dominique Wilkins

Like McAdoo, he triumphed in the NBA before flying to Europe in the later years of his career, where he also performed at a high level.

