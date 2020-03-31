Uncertainty marks the months before the arrival of summer and the opening of a transfer market in which the coronavirus crisis could make a special dent. Large teams such as Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid or Juventus have already had to lower or cancel wages to continue with economic planning and all clubs will be affected by the suspension of competitions.

In this stage, investments by big names in the market It does not seem that they will be as large as in previous summers, with few exceptions, but there are not a few top-level players who could leave their clubs in the coming months for a price lower than their market value. They are bargains that many of the greats not only will not missInstead, they aim to sustain the market in months in which economic fullness has abandoned for reasons external to practically all Champions Champions clubs ’.

Timo Werner

It seems to be Timo Werner’s last year in Leipzig. His rise in the elite is meteoric and while he renewed his contract with the Red Bull team, the € 60m clause is accompanied by an agreement to facilitate his departure. Barcelona, ​​Liverpool or Real Madrid are some of the teams that want a vertical player where there are and capable of contributing a goal from the sideline or ‘9’.

Erling Braut Haaland

He is the man in the next market and the team that manages to get hold of his services will take on one of the men with the greatest potential on the planet and in a position of ‘9’, where talent is at a maximum level. Haaland changed airs in January signing for Borussia Dortmund, but his 75 million termination clause invites a signing race in which Real Madrid and Manchester United are featured for the time being.

Haaland celebrates a goal with Borussia Dortmund. (.)

Edinson Cavani

If Haaland is the future option for the striker, Edinson Cavani represents the opposite in terms of deadlines, but the same quality in front of goal. The Uruguayan will leave PSG at zero cost and the only doubt lies in his choice between a second-level sports championship such as MLS or reinforcing a candidate to go far in the Champions League.

David Silva

He will not be with Manchester City and may have an agreement to leave with Beckham for Inter Miami. However, his seniority can still serve many teams in Europe and he would do so at zero cost. Will any great one dare to tempt Silva? Will Valencia attempt a comeback in style? There are only a few months left to solve the equation.

Dries Mertens

It continues without renewal with Naples and unlike Cavani or Silva, its future does seem secure in Europe. Barça have already tempted him and Atlético de Madrid may be interested in a Mertens that, either as a winger or as a ‘9’, ensures verticality, shot and goal to reinforce templates of the highest level without the need to pay a transfer to get their services.

Mertens- (.)

Leroy Sané

His cruciate ligament injury stopped a meteoric progression, but has not forgotten him for the big clubs. Leroy Sané’s reluctance to renew his contract that expires in 2021 makes him a candy on the market. It remains to check his physical condition after the injury, but Bayern Munich has already advanced in the operation to repatriate the winger, with other teams such as Real Madrid, Juve or PSG also attentive.

Paul Pogba

It is Zidane’s dream for Real Madrid and Agnelli’s for Juve, and while Pogba continues without renewal with United, the operation will continue to be possible. It is little more than a year for the red devils to lose it for free and suitors will not be lacking with a more affordable price than in previous summers. The decision, in any case, seems in the hands of Paul himself.

David Alaba

In a position where it is rare to have stars, the possibility of taking David Alaba is a real candy for the greats. Another one whose contract expires in 2021 and is still not renewed, and Real Madrid has him in his portfolio to replace Marcelo. Guardiola also squeezes to reunite with the Austrian, who at 27 is still at a perfect age to perform five years at the highest level.

Luka modric

He could come out this summer or next, in which he ends his contract, and at 34 he could opt for an exit to a less competitive league, but a whole Ballon d’Or cannot be missing in a section of bargains in the market when his club, Real Madrid will not prevent his departure with a high price. The Croatian still has a lot of football and Madrid is one of the few midfields in the world in which he cannot be guaranteed ownership.

Ferran Torres

The great project for the future of Spanish football aims to change the air next summer. Valencia have tried, actively and passively, to renew the winger’s contract that ends in 2021, but Ferrán seems to have decided to take a leap in his sports career and Real Madrid appears as a great alternative for this. Torres likes it a lot at the White House, but Liverpool or Bayern also watch the soccer player Ché.

Ferran Torres, during a recent match for Valencia (.).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A similar case to Cavani’s, but with one more year of contract with Arsenal. Aubameyang has shown consistency with regard to goal during his years at Arsenal and could, with a more secondary role, sign for a candidate team for the Champions League where he can contribute from his versatility and finishing ability. Madrid is his dream, but Barça could also make room for him, like other Premier teams.

Sergio Aguero

He does not have a good relationship with Guardiola and, except for surprise, he will not renew his link with Manchester United, which expires in 2021. It is to continue in Europe or wait for the end of the contract to return to Argentina, where Independiente wishes to enjoy him many years later. of his departure. Kun was always related to Real Madrid and Atlético, who are looking for ‘9’, would be delighted to have their services.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The goalkeeper on the list points to PSG for the next campaign, in which it seems certain that he will not wear the colors of Milan. Even with youthful defects, his size and personality provoke the interest of some of the best clubs in Europe, which may have in him the desired goalkeeper for more than a decade.

Many clubs are interested in signing Donnarumma (.)

Thiago Alcantara

Another who has not renewed with Bayern Munich and who could surprise when embarking on a new project. Thiago’s quality does not go unnoticed by the candidates for the Champions League and the City of Guardiola or Barcelona closely monitor a player who perfectly marries his identity of touch and attack game.

Dayot Upamecano

Possibly the great unknown on the list, but one of the best options thinking about the future. Central personality and dominant physicist, he has definitely exploited this season at RB Leipzig, to the point of knocking on the doors of the French team. Contract ends in 2021 with Barça very attentive to his decision and his clause of 60 million, although he could go out for ten less.

Bonus: Lionel Messi

It does not seem likely that Leo Messi will leave the club in which he has developed his outstanding sports career in summer, but the constant disagreements with the current directive, together with his contractual option to leave for free, make the summer in which the least weight movements of They foresee us having the option of attending the great bomb of recent times.