The 14,743 spectators only missed the goal

06/04/2021

Act. At 23:44 CEST

The public, mostly from Madrid, recovered sensations in a match of the Spanish team, which had not played with fans in the stands since November 2019 and, precisely, in the Wanda Metropolitano. The ‘reconquest’ of the stands was exemplary, respecting the protocol. Three of the four Barcelona players called up by Luis Enrique, Busquets – who made his debut as the first captain in his 123rd international appearance -, Pedri and Eric García, again experienced the thrill of playing in front of the public. Jordi Alba, who stayed on the bench, must wait for another occasion. All three complied, especially the midfielder, who started and showed his hierarchy in a very intense game. Pedri and Eric García They came out in the second half and the canary, as always, had a leading role by always showing himself and playing without any complex.

Open doors!

The game was a great social event. For the first time since the pandemic was declared, a significant part of the stands of a football stadium were once again occupied by fans. The color they put on was noted with flags, as well as with shouts of encouragement to the selection and disapproval of the rival.

Atlético’s people whistled at Cristiano Ronaldo since he began to perform the warm-up exercises and, that of Real Madrid, he took it with Joao Félix, although in less intensity. There was also disparity of opinions when the selector, recognized Barcelona, ​​was presented by the loudspeakers. However, Luis Enrique won the admiration of the respectable when, at the beginning of the second half, he ‘tamed’ a ball that fell in his area with an astonishing authority. Whoever had, retained.

In a number of 14,743 souls, The fans of the team, in addition to recovering sensations with the return to the stands, complied with all current sanitary measures: mandatory use of the mask, respecting the safety distance and the regulations of not smoking or consuming drinks or meals in the stands.

The figure, on the other hand, was somewhat lower than that authorized by the General Directorate of Public Health, 30% of the capacity of the Wanda Metropolitano, with a capacity for about 68,000 spectators. Finally, between the General Directorate and the Community of Madrid they agreed that a maximum of 15,000 people would attend the game.

The gates of the athletic coliseum They opened at 5.30 p.m. first accessing the fans that occupied the upper stands of the south and north end and east side, having time to do so until 7.15 pm. Then, the middle and lower tiers of the funds and the east side took over, the time limit being the start time of the duel (7.30pm). Butarque, Tuesday 8 will be the next field to open its doors to the selection for the Spain-Lithuania (8:45 p.m.), last friendly before the debut in the final phase of the Eurocup.