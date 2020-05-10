Guatemala, May 9 . .- Guatemala carried out an average of 131 daily tests to detect the coronavirus in two months, a figure that according to experts is insufficient and also leaves it as one of the countries in the continent with the fewest tests processed.

Between March 5 and May 4, the first 60 days of the state of calamity decreed by the Government, the Ministry of Health carried out 7,914 tests, that is to say an average of 131 daily tests.

The data on the amount of evidence was released on Tuesday by the deputy minister of hospitals of the Ministry of Health, Miguel Ángel Borrayo, during a summons to Congress by opposition deputies, who questioned him due to the lack of information in this regard.

The 7,914 tests carried out in the two-month period do not imply that the same number of people was analyzed to detect the disease, since there is a percentage of individuals – patients, people in quarantine, etc. – that are evaluated with tests in at least two occasions.

The health defender of the Human Rights Ombudsman, Zulma Calderón, also explained to Efe that “truthful and effective information” is non-existent since “the same patients are not given anything in writing to confirm that they have the disease , just verbally. “

Without a document proving the disease, Calderón says, “data manipulation is easier.”

The health defender of the Guatemalan ombudsman, who has toured hospitals and health system centers in recent weeks, also sees insufficient the number of tests processed to date.

“Denial of access to evidence is a serious problem right now,” says Calderón.

The authorities, however, have indicated that no tests are currently being carried out on asymptomatic persons.

“Because of the protocol, we do this, it is a worldwide protocol, not that we made it up,” Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said Wednesday, explaining to journalists the reasons why they are not being carried out. Test people without symptoms.

“Positive patients who have not presented symptoms are very difficult (that we have) … we have a very low rate,” said the minister.

TO THE BOTTOM OF THE REGION

Guatemala is the country with the fewest tests per million people in Central America and is in the last positions on the continental level.

The Central American country, with 16.3 million inhabitants according to official data from December 2019 and 7,914 tests carried out as of May 4, performs 485 tests for every million people.

The average in the continent, according to various sources, is at least 3,000 tests per million and only Haiti, Honduras and Bolivia would be at similar levels as Guatemala in Latin America.

Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama, all countries of the isthmus with a smaller population than Guatemala, carry more than 15,000 tests each and in the case of the last two, the figure almost triples.

Nicaragua, another of the nations belonging to the isthmus, does not disclose data in this regard, while Belize maintains higher data than Guatemala.

The country chaired by the 64-year-old doctor and surgeon, Alejandro Giammattei, began testing on February 16, with a capacity of approximately up to 100 tests per day, and increased its capacity to almost 600 tests per day from 20 April by incorporating four more laboratories to process samples.

According to the Guatemalan Association of Infectious Diseases, the country needs 30,000 tests for every million inhabitants in order to prevent the virus from spreading correctly and efficiently.

In addition to the lack of tests, the country has one of the weakest health systems in America according to international organizations, and at least 23 members of the medical staff have already been infected with the disease, according to the Human Rights Office.

The authorities have reported until the last update on Friday a total of 900 infections of the virus, including 24 deaths.

