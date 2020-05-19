A total of 13 Liga MX teams would be willing to culminate without champion Clausura 2020. America I would lead this little section, which you want cancel current season in order not to further spread the Covid-19 in different areas of the Mexican Republic.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

Although the announcement is not yet official, it is expected that the Liga MX in fact the cancellation of the tournament this Wednesday. Contrary to what was expected, the votes around the cancellation of the same would look extremely overwhelming compared to those institutions that want the season to return in the coming weeks.

According to Record, there are three factors for decision-making about the future of Clausura 2020: health, economic and sports (in that order). Because of that, 13 League teams they understand that said factors -especially the first one- are not met with authority.

SO THE INTENTIONS OF EACH CLUB⚽ With information from @Carlos_Ponz, we can know how each team would vote to make the decision to cancel or continue Clausura 2020. The @franco_record, announces that the meeting could be delayed, and talk until Friday. pic.twitter.com/QVHacBQTeY – DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) May 19, 2020

America leads the section of those who wish to cancel the current campaign. They join the blue-cream entity Scratched, Atlas, Leon, Pachuca, Morelia, Necaxa, Puebla, Querétaro, Saints, Xolos, Atlético de San Luis and Toluca.

For their part, there are five institutions who are still fighting for Clausura 2020 to be over. Stand out Chivas and Cruz Azul, teams that have already returned to activities to carry out medical tests on their footballers. However, clubs like Tigers, Pumas and Juárez they also want the effective conclusion of the season.

Despite the attempts of the aforementioned sets, everything indicates that the 13 Liga MX teams who voted for the cancellation of Closing 2020, coupled with the increase in the amount of coronavirus infections in Mexico, they would rethink the soccer body and choose to finish the season without any champion.