Next week, from April 13 to 17, banks will reopen the doors of their branches to serve the public, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, there will be some limitations and restrictions, such as requesting a previous shift . Attention through the window, meanwhile, will be exclusively reserved for the payment of retirement and pensions

Here are the answers to the main questions about who can attend and what procedures and operations can be carried out:

Who will be able to attend the branches?

During the week of April 13 to 17, people with prior duty may attend to carry out different operations that are not through the window, both for human and legal persons accounts.

Can retirees operate out the window?

Yes. Attention through the window is exclusively reserved for the payment of retirement and pensions. But only the days indicated by the Anses calendar. Retirees or pensioners do not need a shift, but they have to check the payment dates of Anses before approaching a branch.

What hours will the banks be open?

The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city of Buenos Aires (CABA) and Greater Buenos Aires (GBA). In other jurisdictions, it is extended two hours after the normal closing time.

What requirement is needed to go to the bank?

A shift should be made through the channels that the bank makes available (the website and others). The bank will grant a shift according to the last number of the DNI for “human persons” (individuals, not companies) or the CUIT verification digit in the case of “legal persons”.

What day will they be enabled to attend a branch?

You can attend only with the shift and the day that is assigned according to the completion of the DNI (for human persons) or the verification digit (for legal persons). The calendar is as follows:

On Monday the 13th, the ones ended in 0 and 1.

On Tuesday the 14th, the ones ended in 2 and 3.

On Wednesday the 15th, the ones ended at 4 and 5.

On Thursday the 16th, the ones ended at 6 and 7.

On Friday the 17th, the ones ended at 8 and 9.

From when can the shift be requested?

Starting Wednesday, April 8. You can only go to the bank if you have a previous shift.

Retirees or pensioners who are going to do a procedure that is not collect retirement, do they need a previous shift?

Yes, according to the schedule stipulated for the completion of identity documents.

Do I have to process a permit to drive to approach the branch?

The proof of the previously managed shift will serve as a circulation permit and will be requested to enter the bank.

Can I go to the bank to open a bank account?

Yes, but first you have to take a turn and reserve a date for the corresponding day.

What are the operations that do not require attention at the window?

Manage a loan, present documentation, go to the safe, make arrangements related to the accounts, both for human and legal persons. For any of these cases, the shift must be managed in advance and respect the established schedule of dates according to DNI or CUIT.

Can I withdraw money from the ATM any day?

Yes, you can go any day and at any time, to the one closest to your home. In addition, ATM operations do not generate charges or commissions, whether for clients of the financial institution or not, until June 30.

You can also withdraw money at participating stores or withdrawal points, such as nearby supermarkets or pharmacies.

If you are not a regular customer of the ATM closest to your home, can you withdraw the same money?

Yes. All human and legal persons may make withdrawals of at least $ 15,000 pesos per day, regardless of whether or not they are clients of the entity that owns the device and the network that administers it. No commissions or fees may be charged in any case.

Will the exchange houses be open?

No. The bureaux de change will remain closed for attention to the face-to-face public. However, they may operate remotely.