The 13 Best Indoor Plant Stands

If you’re looking for a way to bring a bit of the outdoors inside your home — and add a dose of character to your space at the same time — an indoor planter or plant stand is the perfect solution. Instead of filling your windowsills and floors with an overflow of greenery, give your plants a little lift with a stand or a stool for a fresh, new look. From minimalist designs to statement pieces, both large and small, here are 13 stylish indoor plant stands that will inspire you to show off your green thumb.

1 Wicker Flower Pot Holder

Here’s a great handwoven plant holder — available in different heights — that will fit into any boho-themed space.

2 Dinah Accent Table

Treat your plants like the royalty they are and put them up on a pedestal — literally. This one is especially great for vines like ivy, which like to hang over the edge.

3 Vallarta Ceramic Stool

For plant storage that dovetails with your decor needs, a side table or small garden stool like this one is a super stylish choice.

4 Webster 3-Tier Plant Stand, Walnut

This tri-level plant holder is a chic, easy way to show off your greenery — it’s like an Olympics medal podium for your plants.

5 Dip-Dyed Stool

You can never go wrong with a miniature wooden stool for your miniature plant babies.

6 Raveena Tall Vase

This tall metallic planter has a patinated look that would go well with a colorful floral bouquet.

7 Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planter

Any plant would automatically stand out in this yellow ceramic piece that’s inspired by silhouettes of the 1950s and ’60s.

8 Side Table Plant Stand

The combination of wrought iron and clean lines give this table-style stand an industrial flair.

9 Mid-Century Ceramic Planter with Iron Stand

Rivet

If you’re searching for a more subtle planter, this midcentury design with white and pale green hues fits the bill.

10 Handcrafted Fiber Clay Pot & Round Wood Plant Stand

This striped vessel and stand would add a timeless element to any interior.

11 Oval Resin Eye Am 25-Inch Planter

For a planter that’s more on the elegant side, look no further than this wave-like design, available in copper (shown here), white, and black.

12 Bullet Planter

Design Within Reach

$ 157.25

Made of compression-molded fiberglass, this planter and its minimalist silhouette would fit well in any space.

13 Carved Wood Planter

The unfinished wood surface and the unique bowl shape make for a striking look.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io