The 128GB POCO M3 is once again one of the best low cost options: it goes down to 129 euros at Amazon | Technology

One of the best low cost mobiles of the moment, the POCO M3, is now even cheaper than normal. Amazon has lowered its price again, matching its launch offer in Spain.

The year 2021 has already left several pleasant surprises, and one of them is the return to the market of POCO, a firm that was once associated with Xiaomi and that has put several new mobiles on sale, all of them squeezing every penny out of their price .

One of the most prominent is the POCO M3, which is priced below € 200, especially when it is on sale like now, at which time Amazon sells its 128GB capacity edition for only € 129 and with free shipping throughout Spain.

POCO’s entry-level smartphone with very good specifications, especially with regard to battery and screen.

It is a real bargain if you look at its features, which have little to envy other much more expensive models, starting with the Full HD + screen and especially the autonomy of its battery.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test the POCO M3 for analysis, which has left us an excellent taste in our mouths, especially if we compare it with other cheap mobiles that have been arriving throughout 2021 and that in many cases cannot do it. shadow.

A cheap but very competitive mobile

Let’s say that when you spend € 129 on an Android mobile phone today you do not expect outstanding performance. Simply look for some fluidity and a battery that exceeds 24 hours of duration if possible.

The POCO M3 offers a lot more. For example, it has a Snapdragon 662 processor that, although without fanfare, can with practically all Android apps, from WhatsApp to Facebook through some games that are not too demanding.

All this with a fast, fluid operation and without crashes, something that is unfortunately quite common in cheaper Android phones.

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of mobiles in Spain and we have compiled them all, also ordered by price range from cheapest to most expensive.

However, if something especially needs to be highlighted, it is its battery life. It equips 6,000 mAh of capacity that give 2-3 days of normal use without many problems, something difficult to achieve.

Its triple camera system with 48 Mpx in the main lens also offers more than worthy results when taking photos, although as the light is scarce, things change quickly, as on the other hand it usually happens with almost all non-mobile phones. high-end.

