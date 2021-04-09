The 128GB iPhone 12 is now cheaper than ever at Amazon: it drops to € 879 on this offer | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Apple mobile, already with news such as 5G and the OLED screen, drops in price on Amazon. It also does so in the edition that has enough capacity to not depend on iCloud.

Despite the fact that normally Apple products tend to be quite resistant to discounts, it seems that the iPhone 12 is behaving somewhat differently, and the proof of this is that in trusted stores it has already fallen and a lot in price.

For example, right now in Amazon, which has the 128GB iPhone 12 on sale for only 879 euros, a discount of 80 euros compared to its original price, something that used to be unusual in the first year of life of a new iPhone.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

It is the black edition, since in other colors the cost is somewhat higher. With those 128GB of capacity you will not have many storage problems, something that cannot be taken for granted with the 64GB version, which usually needs iCloud support at least.

The benefits of the iPhone 12 are many and we have been able to see them first-hand in its complete analysis, which has left us very satisfied, especially in power, battery life and connectivity.

In this model, Apple has put all the meat on the grill, with features that make the differences with respect to the iPhone 12 Pro reduce. We speak, for example, of the OLED panel, 5G and WiFi 6.

Being more complete and modern, its useful life will surely be much longer and its value over time more stable, something to always keep in mind if you plan to sell your iPhone in the future to buy another. Especially the connectivity makes it have a long journey in the long term.

A key advantage of this Amazon offer on the iPhone 12 is that the shipping is totally free, faster if possible if you have Amazon Prime, in which case you will receive it in 24 hours, as usual.

If you do not have Amazon Prime and you are in a hurry to release your brand new iPhone, it is probably a good idea to sign up for the free trial month.

