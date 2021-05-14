The 128GB iPad low and a lot of price: it is on sale for 399 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The latest Apple iPad, the 10.2-inch size and Apple A12 processor, has a more than interesting offer on Media Markt. This store discounts 80 euros with respect to the official price.

It goes without saying that iPads are the benchmark tablets on the market, also in absolutely all price segments, from the most basic model to the iPad Pro, which has just been renewed with the new M1 processor.

However, if your budget is more or less limited, now there is good news, and that is The 10.2 iPad has been lowered in price by Media Markt, and not in any of its versions, but in the 128GB version of storage capacity. It goes on to cost 399 euros temporarily.

This new version of the iPad maintains design and size, although it adds much more power thanks to the Apple A12 Bionic processor.

It is a discount of about 80 euros, something that is not usual in devices of this brand, which last for months and months without seeing significant price reductions.

Terms of sale include free shipping, although if you prefer, you can choose to collect your order for free in one of the physical stores of this chain, present in most of the cities of Spain.

As we have seen first-hand in the analysis of the iPad (2020), it is one of the best tablet on the market.

Apple A12 Bionic and Full HD screen

Despite being Apple’s cheapest model, that does not mean that it is a less complete tablet than others, especially if we compare it with its Android rivals.

The main strength of the iPad is very clearly its durability, and that is that it withstands the passage of time better, maintaining a good performance for many more years than other models, so although the initial investment is somewhat higher, in the long term it surely deserves the pain.

With an Apple A12 Bionic you can run any iOS app, as well as some particularly demanding games, in the case of Call of Duty Mobile, although yes, not with the highest quality graphics.

With a 10.2-inch Full HD screen, it is ideal for consuming multimedia content in any format, and the battery life is not bad either.

Keyboard and stylus, two items probably necessary

The pack includes the tablet in question and the charging cable, but not the keyboard or the stylus. Especially the first of these two accessories will probably be necessary if you plan to use your iPad for work or study.

Although the official model is quite expensive, there are other unofficial models that are much cheaper, less than 30 euros in stores like Amazon.

