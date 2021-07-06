The 120 players who will participate in golf at the Olympic Games

Carlota Ciganda. (Photo by Darren Carroll / PGA of America)

The list is now final and has been announced today by the International Golf Federation. Here are the 60 men and women who will fight for the medals in the Kasumigaseki Country Club the last week of July and the first of August in the Tokyo Olympics.

The game format is very simple: four days of no-cut stroke play competition. The three who make the fewest hits will win the medals. The boys will play from July 30 to August 1 and the girls will play from August 4 to 7. It is an individual competition. Each one will fight for their medals. 42 different countries from the five continents are represented. Spain will be defended by Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus, Azahara Muñoz Y Carlota Ciganda.

Participants in the male category:

Australia

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

Austria

Matthias Schwab, Sepp Straka

Belgium

Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters

Canada

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

chili

Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira

China

Yechun Yuan, Ashun Wu

Chinese Taipei

CT Pan

Colombia

Sebastian Muñoz

Czech Republic

Ondrej Lieser

Denmark

Rasmus Hojgaard, Joachim B Hansen

Finland

Kalle Samooja, Sami Valimaki

France

Antoine Rozner, Romain Langasque

Germany

Maximilian Kieffer, Hurly Long

Britain

Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood

India

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

Ireland

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Italy

Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama, Rikuya Hoshino

Malaysia

Gavin green

Mexico

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

New Zealand

Ryan fox

Norway

Viktor Hovland, Kristian K Johannessen

Paraguay

Fabrizio Zanotti

Philippines

Juvic Pagunsan

Poland

Adrian meronk

Puerto Rico

Rafael Campos

Slovakia

Rory Sabbatini

South Africa

Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

South Korea

Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim

Spain

Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus

Sweden

Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander

Thailand

Jazz Janewattananond, Gunn Charoenkul

USA

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau

Venezuela

Jhonattan vegas

Zimbabwe

Scott vincent

Here are the 60 participating players:

Brooke M. Henderson

Alena Sharp

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Matilda castren

Sanna nuutinen

Celine boutier

Perrine Delacour

Sophia popov

Caroline masson

Melissa reid

Jodi shadoff

Leona Maguire

Stephanie meadow

Giulia Molinaro

Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso

Yuka saso

Bianca Pagdanganan

Jin Young Ko

Inbee Park

Sei Young Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Azahara Munoz

Anna nordqvist

Madelene sagstrom

Albane Valenzuela

Morgane metraux

Patty tavatanakit

Ariya jutanugarn