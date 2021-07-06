The 120 players who will participate in golf at the Olympic Games

Carlota Ciganda. (Photo by Darren Carroll / PGA of America)
The list is now final and has been announced today by the International Golf Federation. Here are the 60 men and women who will fight for the medals in the Kasumigaseki Country Club the last week of July and the first of August in the Tokyo Olympics.
The game format is very simple: four days of no-cut stroke play competition. The three who make the fewest hits will win the medals. The boys will play from July 30 to August 1 and the girls will play from August 4 to 7. It is an individual competition. Each one will fight for their medals. 42 different countries from the five continents are represented. Spain will be defended by Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus, Azahara Muñoz Y Carlota Ciganda.
Participants in the male category:
Australia
Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman
Austria
Matthias Schwab, Sepp Straka
Belgium
Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters
Canada
Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes
chili
Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira
China
Yechun Yuan, Ashun Wu
Chinese Taipei
CT Pan
Colombia
Sebastian Muñoz
Czech Republic
Ondrej Lieser
Denmark
Rasmus Hojgaard, Joachim B Hansen
Finland
Kalle Samooja, Sami Valimaki
France
Antoine Rozner, Romain Langasque
Germany
Maximilian Kieffer, Hurly Long
Britain
Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood
India
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
Ireland
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Italy
Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari
Japan
Hideki Matsuyama, Rikuya Hoshino
Malaysia
Gavin green
Mexico
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
New Zealand
Ryan fox
Norway
Viktor Hovland, Kristian K Johannessen
Paraguay
Fabrizio Zanotti
Philippines
Juvic Pagunsan
Poland
Adrian meronk
Puerto Rico
Rafael Campos
Slovakia
Rory Sabbatini
South Africa
Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
South Korea
Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim
Spain
Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus
Sweden
Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander
Thailand
Jazz Janewattananond, Gunn Charoenkul
USA
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau
Venezuela
Jhonattan vegas
Zimbabwe
Scott vincent
Here are the 60 participating players:
Brooke M. Henderson
Alena Sharp
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Matilda castren
Sanna nuutinen
Celine boutier
Perrine Delacour
Sophia popov
Caroline masson
Melissa reid
Jodi shadoff
Leona Maguire
Stephanie meadow
Giulia Molinaro
Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
Yuka saso
Bianca Pagdanganan
Jin Young Ko
Inbee Park
Sei Young Kim
Hyo-Joo Kim
Carlota Ciganda
Azahara Munoz
Anna nordqvist
Madelene sagstrom
Albane Valenzuela
Morgane metraux
Patty tavatanakit
Ariya jutanugarn