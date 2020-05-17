Bundesliga, some of them with possibilities to continue adding many minutes in this last stretch of the course after the resumption: “data-reactid =” 22 “> The maximum competition of Teutonic football has been played again this weekend with some light at the end of the tunnel within the king sport. It is not the first European competition to be played again, but it is the one that takes the step among the five with the highest coefficient in Europe. With a climate of evident rarity, we see the Spanish footballers participating in the Bundesliga, some of them with the possibility of continuing to add many minutes in this last section of the course after the restart:

1. Mateu Morey

FC Barcelona. He has played 11 matches with the subsidiary in the fourth category and, despite being called several times with the first team, he has not yet played in any official contest. “Data-reactid =” 41 “> The 20-year-old right back arrived in last summer at zero cost after not renewing his contract with the youth of FC Barcelona. He has played 11 matches with the subsidiary in the fourth category and, despite being called several times with the first team, he has not yet played any contests official.

2. Ignacio Camacho

Malaga and it became very important in the core of VfL Wolfsburg. However, since the month of September 2018 he has not been able to dispute any minute because of his ankle problems. He is not expected to return until next year, where he will begin his last year of contract. “Data-reactid =” 60 “> The 30-year-old pivot arrived in the summer of 2017 from Malaga and became very important in the core of the VfL Wolfsburg, however, has not been able to play a minute since September 2018 due to his ankle problems, and he is not expected to return until next year, where he will begin his final year of contract.

3. Álvaro Odriozola

The 24-year-old right-back has arrived in the last winter market at Bayern München with the intention of looking for the minutes he has not had at Real Madrid, where he added 5 games until January. At the moment, he has played 2 games with the Bavarians of the 8 in which he has been called up (1 in the Bundesliga), so the first feelings are not too positive.

Read more

4. Lucas Torró

The 25-year-old pivot from Eintracht Frankfurt came from Real Madrid, who in summer 2017 picked him up from Osasuna (1.75M) to double the investment (3.5M) by selling him to Las Águilas. In the current season he has played 3 Bundesliga games, without continuity before breaking the internal ligament of the knee in December. He was able to be on the bench in the first game after the break, so it is possible that he will have minutes again.

5. Daniel Olmo

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder arrived at RB Leipzig in the winter market after a good bet (20M) from the Teutons to make a notable jump from Dinamo Zagreb. He has played 4 Bundesliga matches, adding an assist and leaving positive feelings. However, you need to have more continuity to continue progressing.

6. Juan Miranda

The 20-year-old left winger has been on loan for two seasons at Schalke 04 by FC Barcelona since summer. In his first campaign in Gelsenkirchen he has only been able to add 5 league appearances, which is not being satisfactory. The contract with the Barça discipline ends in 2021, at the same time as the loan, so it will be necessary to wait if it is renewed or not.

7. José Ángel Esmoris “Angeliño”

Manchester City, including a purchase option of 30 million euros. He has added 6 domestic titles and a goal, being important from the beginning, so it would not be strange for the energy drink team to decide to invest that amount for him when the loan ends. “Data-reactid =” 159 “> El lateral 23-year-old left-hander is on loan to RB Leipzig from Manchester City, including a purchase option of € 30 million, adding 6 domestic starts and one goal, being important from the start, so it would not be strange for the team of the energy drink decide to invest that amount for him when the loan ends.

8. Jorge Meré

The 23-year-old defender arrived at 1.FC Köln after having performed well in the first team at Real Sporting de Gijón, where he had trained in lower categories for five years. In this course, he has 8 games with the mountain goats, including a goal.

9. Javi Martínez

Athletic Club, with which he is in his eighth year in Bavaria. In the current one, he has 12 matches in the domestic tournament and has been losing weight little by little, although when he plays he still has a correct performance. His contract ends in 2021, so it wouldn’t surprise him to either go somewhere else free of charge at the end or be able to leave this summer. “Data-reactid =” 197 “> The 31-year-old pivot arrived at Bayern München in 2012, leaving behind the Athletic Club, which is in its eighth year in Bavaria. In the current one, he has added 12 matches in the domestic tournament and has been losing weight little by little, although when he plays he continues to perform correctly. His contract ends in 2021, so it would not be surprising if you go to another place for free at the end of it or you can go out this summer.

10. Aaron Martin

RCD Espanyol. The loan was valued at 3M, while the transfer added 6 to the operation once it ended. In his first campaign in the Bundesliga he has played 18 matches, being one of the most common. “Data-reactid =” 216 “> The 23-year-old left winger landed at 1.FSV Mainz 05 in summer 2018, on loan from the RCD Espanyol The loan was valued at 3M, while the transfer added 6 to the transaction once it ended, in his first campaign in the Bundesliga he has played 18 matches, being one of the most common.

11. Thiago Alcántara

The 29-year-old midfielder arrived at Bayern München in 2013 after completing a long training period at FC Barcelona, ​​where he spent 7 years from being a cadet to participating in the first team. It has always been important, as evidenced by his 22 matches in the domestic tournament, where he has also contributed 3 goals. His contract ends in 2021, so it would not be surprising if he can change airs if it is not renewed soon.

12. Omar Mascarell

The 27-year-old pivot arrived at Schalke in the summer of 2018 after being sold by Real Madrid. The meringues had sold it in 2016 to Eintracht (1M), but they decided to redeploy it (4M) two years later to obtain a capital gain of 6M in the transfer. He has already managed to take on an important role, being captain of Los Mineros.

13. Others

Real Madrid. On the other hand, Lucas Hernández, French international, has 11 games throughout the season after overcoming a torn ligament in the Bayern München. The least known case is that of Maurice Opfermann Arcones, 19-year-old pivot of the 1.FC Union Berlin who has not yet debuted in the highest category. “data-reactid =” 273 “> In this section we include players who have shared Spanish nationality and who are international with another selection or not have played with none yet. There are two known cases, being Achraf Hakimi the first of them. The Moroccan international has 3 goals and 10 assists in 26 on his loan to Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid. On the other hand, Lucas HernándezA French international, he has 11 games throughout the season after overcoming a torn ligament at Bayern München. The least known case is that of Maurice Opfermann Arcones, 19-year-old pivot of 1.FC Union Berlin who has not yet debuted in the top flight.