With the arrival of summer, the number of television premieres tends to loosen, something that this year is going to be noticed especially after more than two months of stoppage in the productions. However, a glance at the June calendar shows that there is no fear of an upcoming shortage. This month several Spanish titles arrive on various platforms, comedies, satires and some mystery. Of all the series that return or premiere in the coming days (and that you can consult in our series calendar), we highlight this selection.

The nest

Bellies for hire are at the center of this dramatic BBC thriller that raises the real price you have to pay when you want to buy what you want most with money. In this case, after the surrogate mother that Emily and Dave had hired lose the child during the pregnancy, they decide to accept the proposal of a young woman that Emily accidentally ran over and accompanied to the hospital. Her dark past will be the trigger for a plot that explores moral conflict, class contrasts and the power of ambition. It received rave reviews on its UK broadcast.

Where and when to see it? All five episodes will be available on Tuesday 2 on Filmin.

At home

Five Spanish filmmakers have filmed five self-closing chapters during the confinement. We have not yet been able to see more than a preview, but there is enough expectation for the names behind: Leticia Dolera, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Paula Ortiz, Carlos Marqués-Marcet and Elena Martín. The confinement of a group of friends, with a friend or in solitude, a mental trip from home or a peculiar suspicion about your partner are the starting points of the independent stories that complete a series made against the clock during the confinement in Spain.

Where and when to see it? HBO Spain premieres all five episodes on Day 3.

President

The 2015 FIFA Gate corruption scandal turns into an eight-episode story with good pace, hints of thriller and dark humor that follows the rise of Sergio Jadue, president of a small Chilean soccer club that will become a key player in a conspiracy that moved millions of dollars in bribes. For those who are not interested in soccer, perhaps this series, which shows the most murky and less utopian side of soccer, is not its better half. The performance and characterization like Jadue of the Colombian actor Andrés Parra (who played Pablo Escobar in Escobar, the patron of evil) is very remarkable.

Where and when to see it? The entire season premieres on Day 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

I could destroy you

Arabella is a woman who has suddenly become a benchmark for her generation. She lives carefree and happy her budding literary career surrounded by friends, she is a strong and independent woman. But suddenly her life turns upside down when one morning she realizes that she doesn’t remember how the party ended the night before, but in her memories a man appears who seems to have raped her. The series created and starring Michaela Cole (Chewing Gum), icon of the Me Too movement in the UK, deals with issues such as sexual consent or the invisible wounds that certain experiences leave on people. The start of this proposal is very interesting and disturbing.

Where and when to see it? It premieres on HBO Spain on Monday 8.

The head

Art noir lovers with touches of terror (in the style of Fortitude or The Wall) have here a good proposal with a Spanish label. Álex and David Pastor are the scriptwriters of this thriller directed by Jorge Dorado and with an international cast that was mainly recorded in Tenerife despite being set in the South Pole. The story follows the team from the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station, who remain isolated for the six months that the night lasts at this place on Earth. When their teammates return in the summer, it turns out that all of the team members are dead or missing. Only Maggie, the young doctor, heavily traumatized, has apparently been the only survivor of the group. Its haunting start invites you to stay hooked to discover what has happened.

Where and when to see it? On the 12th, on Orange TV.

look what you have done

The highly recommended comedy starring Berto Romero and Eva Ugarte is one of the best Movistar + own productions. Now he reaches his third (and it seems that last) season, in which everything becomes even more complicated after Berto and Sandra have had the twins and are a large family, which will bring changes in his life as a new puzzle of obligations, calendars, commitments, in addition to having moved to the outskirts. Although we haven’t seen the new chapters yet, it can be expected to continue its usual comedy line with light dramatic touches and the metafiction game in which its script is so well handled.

Where and when to see it? It opens on the 18th on Movistar +, but this time it will not be available in full, but the chapters will arrive at the rate of two episodes per week.

The Great

The writer of The Favorite, Tony McNamara is the author of this satirical comedy that follows the woman who will be Catherine the Great from the moment she arrives at the Russian court to become the wife of Peter III. As expected, Catalina will not have things easy from the beginning and will have to make herself strong in a hostile environment while discovering that her idealized image of love does not correspond to reality. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult gracefully star in this light story with plenty of fiction and some surrealism.

Where and when to see it? Thursday June 18, on Starzplay.

The Politician

Not a month without a new installment from the Ryan Murphy factory. After Hollywood divided the public, the second season of The Politician arrives, a series that received more praise and that ended in high leaving the story well placed for an appetizing second installment. After leaving the years of high school behind, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is now a university student and his friends have convinced him to stand for Senator from New York in front of Dede Standish (Judith Light), a candidate who has been in office for years without any competition in front.

Where and when to see it? On Friday the 19th, its eight episodes arrive on Netflix.

Trailer for the first season of ‘The Politician’.

The luminaires

The story of this adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s eponymous novel takes place on the west coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the 1860s, at which time the gold rush was in full swing. Anna Wetherell, a young woman who seeks to forge a new life fleeing from a mysterious past, has traveled there. On the trip, she meets the young Emery Staines, but the date they agree on never takes place because Anna first meets the fortune teller Lydia Wells, who has other plans for the young woman who will cause her to be arrested in the future, supposedly , having killed a man. A period drama with mystery in between, romantic touches and astrology flying over history. Eve Hewson (daughter of singer Bono) and Eva Green are the protagonists.

Where and when to see it? Monday 22 opens on HBO Spain.

Perry Mason

Matthew Rhys brings the iconic lawyer to life in this remake of the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner in his crime novels. The story centers on the origins of the iconic criminal defense lawyer traveling to Los Angeles in 1931. While the rest of the country suffers from the consequences of the Great Depression, the city of Los Angeles is booming. An important case comes to Mason, who will discover through him the darkest part of the city as he seeks redemption for himself. We’ve only seen a preview, but there is quite a bit of intrigue (and high expectations) to see how Rhys deals with this character’s internal torments.

Where and when to see it? It arrives at HBO Spain on the 22nd.

Why do women kill

The first season of this series was seen in the United States last summer. Now that the release schedule is looser, it has been reworked (at last) for the Spanish public, with the intention that the second installment be issued next to the United States. The creator of Desperate Housewives, Marc Cherry, is responsible for this fun black comedy that follows three wives from different times (1963, 1984 and 2019) who have lived in the same house and their various revenges on their husbands.

Where and when to see it? It opens on the 26th on HBO Spain.

Dark

Possibly, Netflix’s most anticipated comeback this month is the third and final season of this German series in which the consequences of the space-time loop in which a small population lives through the personal and intertwined stories of four families are told. Although the series requires its viewers to be attentive so as not to get lost in the network of faces, names, relationships and events, when the story is entered the plot is addictive. You want to know how everything ends.

Where and when to see it? Netflix premieres the third and final season on the day that the series is marked as the day of the apocalypse, June 27.

Other premieres and outstanding returns of June

‘Made in Italy’

Premiere. Day 4 on SundanceTV.

‘For thirteen reasons’

Fourth and last season. The 5 on Netflix.

‘Benidorm’

Premiere. The 7 in Atresplayer Premium.

‘Condor’

Second season. On the 16th in Calle 13.

‘Disappeared’

Premiere. 19th on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Christine Keeler Scandal’

Premiere. On the 22nd at COSMO.

‘When the dust settles’

Premiere; 23 on Filmin.

‘Office of infiltrators’

Fifth season. The 23 in Movistar Seriesmanía.

‘Doom patrol’

Second season. 25 on HBO Spain,

‘Kosta (The Paradise)’

Premiere. 25 on Orange TV.

The rest of the dates of premieres and returns, in the calendar of series of the Fifth Season