Throughout the history of Dragon ball We have seen many characters die whether they were villains or heroes. Of course, being a series full of violence, some of the deaths that we have appreciated so much in the manga of Akira Toriyama As in the anime, they have been really terrifying for their execution or for what they would imply in the face of subsequent events. With this in mind, today we want to review some of the most shocking and that is why we present this special report with what we consider to be the 12 most horrendous deaths of Dragon Ball.

A look back at the 12 most horrendous Dragon Ball deaths.

Babidi

The person who caused the monster Buu to come back to life did not imagine that it would cause his death. And it is that, Majin Buu, tired of the orders and the expletives of Babidi, grabbed his liberator by the neck, strangled him and finally ripped off his head. A horrible ending for a villain who was overtaken by his own plans for destruction and conquest. Of course, it was well deserved since, as Buu himself reproached him, his were not ways of addressing people.

A scene to lose your mind.

C-16

When Dr. Gero’s Androids first appeared, we never thought we could ever empathize with one of them so much. C-16 He had more human feelings than his peers and it didn’t take long for him to befriend little Gohan. Also, he loved animals and that made us see his most sensitive side just before he was brutally wiped out by Cell. Already disembodied, C-16 began talking to Gohan until Cell got tired and decided to crush his head with his foot until it broke into a thousand pieces. What the villain did not know is that this act would awaken the internal fury of Goku’s son, who first transformed into Super Saiyan 2 to end the battle.

What a migraine!

Cell

Cell He is without a doubt one of the best villains that the series created by Akira Toriyama has given us. Its imposing appearance and its ability to imitate the attacks of our favorite characters made this droid of the future terrorize all Z Warriors since his arrival on Earth. Little by little, Cell was charging most of the heroes of Dragon Ball Z and he won the hatred of many, but that does not mean that his death is one of the most horrible of the manganime. Filled with anger, Gohan drew all the strength from within him to reach the level of Super Saiyan 2 and launched a Kame Hame Ha supported by the spirit of Goku that ended up disintegrating Cell’s body in so many pieces that it could no longer regenerate. An epic scene as well as raw.

Chaoz

When the Great Demon King Piccolo arrived on Earth, he began to annihilate everyone who stood between him and his targets. The small Chaoz He was one of its victims and his death, although not the most spectacular, showed us the most horrible fate we had ever seen. And it is that, when a demon murders someone, his soul goes straight to limbo, preventing it from resting in peace and being tortured for being in a huge void for all eternity (or until its owner is resurrected with the Dragon Balls). Not a few people visited Limbo because of Piccolo and other later demons, but Chaoz led the way.

A death that taught us a lot.

Great Demon King Piccolo

The one that we could consider as the first great enemy of Goku and his friends had one of the most horrible deaths of Dragon Ball. While preparing to finish the small Goku from the sky, the latter used his only good arm to launch a beam of ki against the ground and thus artificially rise to the position of his enemy. The momentum obtained by Goku in that movement was such that was able to pierce the body of the Great Demon King Piccolo when it reached him, creating a large hole in its trunk and killing it. A rather gore scene for what was considered a series of children’s drawings.

And still, he still had the strength to spit out one last egg.

Krillin

But if there is a horrible death in Dragon Ball, that is the one of Krillin in Namek. This death, in addition to being shocking, was a before and after in the series, as it caused Goku to let all his anger out of his body to transform himself for the first time into Super Saiyan to everyone’s surprise. Already in its final form, Frieza decided to end Krillin’s life tired of his words and his meddling. So, the tyrant levitated our friend’s body and burst it from a distance, causing his chest to burst inside. A horrible death that gave us goosebumps in its day and that marked an entire generation. GOKUUUU, AAAAHHHH!

Majin Buu

As with Cell, Majin Buu was also horribly disintegrated *. The scene is one of the most epic of all Dragon Ball Z on an emotional level, with Goku asking everyone to raise their arms to send their energy and thus form the biggest Genkidama we’ve seen to date while Vegeta distracted the pink monster in its ultimate form, but that doesn’t mean Buu’s death was terrifying. The villain had to suffer from the cute noticing how his whole body burned as he decomposed as the Genkidama reached him.

In little pieces!

Smitty

The Buu saga left several secondary characters but with a notable role in Dragon Ball Z. One of them was Smitty, the assistant to an assassin who tried to kill Mr. Satan. That act infuriated Majin Buu, who had created a strong friendship with the World Martial Arts Champion, and as a consequence, the monster transformed and reached a new phase known as Super Buu. So, Super Buu reached out to get into Smitty’s mouth and from inside his body expand to burst. A death that, even without being a main character, helped us to be aware of what Buu was capable of doing in his new form.

It seems that someone will have heartburn.

Spopovich

Despite being another secondary villain, Spopovich had one of the most horrible Dragon Ball deaths. This muscular character was one of Babidi’s minions at the beginning of the Buu saga, but when it was no longer useful for him to accumulate more energy, Babidi performed a spell that caused Spopovich’s body to swell to bursting. The scene was most explicit and seeing how the fighter’s eyes came out of their sockets and his muscles increased in volume until he didn’t give more of himself was really shocking.

I know of one that went over steroids.

Cell victims

We have previously said that Cell He has been one of the scariest villains in all of Dragon Ball. Great blame for this lies in his way of killing people to absorb their energy and thus increase their power. The bioandroid had a long tail that ended in a stinger that it used to suck the essence of people. When Cell stuck his stinger in someone, first it absorbed all its organs and bones, leaving skinny corpses on the ground that finally also entered the body of the creature, who only discarded the clothes of his victims. Of course, the deaths caused by Cell during its first two phases were among the most terrifying we’ve seen in the entire series.

How about we put on some botox?

Yamcha

We know that many of you were expecting this death by entering this article, so we will not disappoint you. Yamcha’s death During the Saiyans saga, he is an icon in the Dragon Ball universe and he could not miss such a list. Not terrifying at the cruelty level, but seeing Yamcha’s body sprawled on the ground after one of the Saibaman Created by Nappa to explode, we put fear into our bodies when we saw that one of the strongest warriors on Earth had fallen before a small minion of the menacing Saiyans. At that time we all feared the worst although, over time, Yamcha’s death has ended up being one of the most ridiculed and parodied.

The most ridiculed death in history.

Zamas

Zamas he also had a pretty horrible way of dying when Bills (Beerus) used the Hakai technique with him. This technique is one of the most lethal in the Dragon Ball universe and is used in the anime by the Gods of Destruction, although Goku has also performed it in the manga. With it, not only is the adversary killed, but all data about his existence in the universe is eliminated, making his soul disappear and, therefore, preventing his body from being regenerated.

And so far our review of what we consider to be the 12 most terrifying Dragon Ball deaths. Of course, in the series created by Akira Toriyama There have been many other shocking deaths so we invite you to tell us which ones marked you the most by using the comments section that we have made available to you a little below.

