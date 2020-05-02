The Government has already specified the 12 economic sectors that can benefit from the six-month moratorium on the payment of social contributions. The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations has given the green light to the Ministerial Order that develops the moratorium on business contributions to social contributions.

This moratorium will allow companies and self-employed workers from 12 economic sectors to suspend social contributions (for companies, business contributions and for joint collection concepts and self-employed workers, for their quotas) for six months without any interest. May, June and July.

In the case of the self-employed these monthly payments are those corresponding to said months, while in the case of companies they are those accrued in the immediately previous month. Specifically, the Ministerial Order empowers the following economic sectors to request the moratorium on social contributions without interest for the coming months:

The moratorium will allow the self-employed and companies whose activity corresponds to these codes to request the suspension of their workers’ business quotas for a period of six months without any interest. If the moratorium is granted, payments to be made in May will be paid in November and so on with the rest of the monthly payments.

Companies must request this moratorium between the 1st and 10th of the month in which they would have to face the payment to the General Treasury of Social Security through the RED system. In the case of self-employed workers who are not authorized by RED, they may use the Social Security electronic headquarters service.

The self-employed and companies whose activity is not among those indicated, have the possibility of requesting a deferment of social contributions with an interest rate of 0.5% seven times lower than usual for the payments that they had to make in April. , May and June.

