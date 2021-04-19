the 12 clubs that have already given the OK such as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid

The football war has broken out. While the UEFA count the hours to show how the new one will be Champions League As of the 2024 season, something that will be explained on Monday 19, the Super League has entered the scene with its official creation. A new competition format that will pit the main clubs on the continent against the federations. In fact, the UEFA, the League, the RFEF, the A series and the Premier league They have come together to issue a statement in which they show their absolute rejection of this project, but 12 are the clubs that have already nominated themselves as founders.

Six of these teams belong to the Premier League, and are known as the Big-Six because of their historical and current ancestry and level. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool They will participate in the European Super League with half the confirmed clubs, leaving the rest to be shared between Spanish and Italian entities, in all cases of the highest level.

The three main Spanish clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid they are also part of the competition. In the case of the white club, its maximum president Florentino Pérez will also act as president of the Super League. In Italy, both Juventus What Inter Milan and AC Milan they sign up for the new competition.

The Athletic points out that Bayern Munich and PSG uncheck themselves from the Superliga. The Parisian group, according to a source consulted by this last medium, affirms “Stay true to UEFA traditions”, at the same time that they consider it disrespectful to be part of the project at this very moment. Just as they consider that ‘minor’ teams such as Atalanta, Ajax or Leicester should have their chance.

Format

The championship It will be made up of 15 teams, who would be the founders, to which are added another five that will be classified by season. Resulting in this way 20 teams that will be divided into two groups of 10, as a regular phase before the Playoffs that decide the champion. In addition, this competition would bring great income to all its participants, with a dizzying announced figure of 3,500 million.