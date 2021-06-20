The 12 best Spanish-language movies of 2020

The year of discovery

Not even an international pandemic has been able to overcome the overwhelming energy and creative force of a cinema in Spanish that conquers festivals and surprises the public with its renewed and always risky variety of proposals, stylistic richness and creative power.

As usual, Chile once again tops the list of the best of the year, along with an excellent harvest of Mexican cinema (‘Nuevo Orden’, from Michel Franco) and an exquisite representation of our cinema, more creative and lucid than ever (the next on the list was, obviously, the jewel by Nuria Giménez Lorang, ‘My Mexican Bretzel’).

12. Fauna, of Nicolas Pereda (Mexico). One of the most Borgian films of the year, in which its director takes up, eleven years later, the characters from his second film “Together” and brilliantly mixes them up, leaving the audience speechless. If you liked ‘The flower’ don’t miss it. Madness metafiction, sinuous and intriguing script and Gabino Rodríguez at the height of his interpretive art.

11. I’m not here anymore, from Fernando Frías de la Parra (Mexico). The nostalgia for the country, the uprooting of the migrant, the counterculture of the Mexican ‘kolombias’ from Monterrey and an impeccable protagonist come together in a film that is as unexpected as it is emotional.

10. The ducts, Camilo Restrepo (Colombia). From Latin realism to the dreamy visual poetry of a director who promises to give us many joys in movie theaters.

9. White blank, de Théo Court (Chili). Elegant, stylish and Alfredo Castro as inspired as Maria Falconetti in ‘The Passion of Joan of Arc’, what more could you ask for?

8. The thousand and one, of Clarisa Navas (Argentina). The undisputed leader of the newest Argentine cinema approaches her latest work in a choral way and signs one of the most intense moments of the year.

7. The mole agent, from Maite Alberdi (Chili). A slow ‘Tenet’ to retire James Bond in a hybrid documentary between reality and fiction. One of the most intense crushes of the public at the festivals of the year.

6. Girls, of Pilar Palomero (Spain). If 2020 has been the perfect harvest for filmmakers internationally, this trend has also been confirmed in Spain.

5. Without particular signs, of Fernanda valadez (Mexico). A filmmaker who is capable of perfectly illustrating a road movie between two countries, shooting only 20 kilometers around Guanajuato, is capable of anything. Fernanda Valadez: the future of Mexican cinema.

4. La Llorona, from Jayro Bustamante (Guatemala). With a superb ending, the Guatemalan film genius closes his trilogy of contempt in the best way, with a political film under the genre of terror.

3. Lúa vermella, from Lois patiño (Spain). There are no words to describe Lois Patiño’s cinema. His breath is pure celluloid and his gaze, although it is impossible for me to explain it, reminds me of the vision of Georges Méliès. A cinema without limits that goes off the screen and remains engraved on the retina.

2. La Verónica, from Leonardo Medel (Chili). Although there is, fortunately, a great difference of opinion and criteria in the annual lists of the cinema informants, some films are always repeated. Despite this, how to explain the absence of one of the most audacious, lucid and brilliant films of the year, such as ‘La Verónica’, by Leonardo Medel. Possible explanation: what we see on the screen hurts because it is too real.

1. The year of discovery, of Luis Lopez Carrasco (Spain). And this is where the consensus has been most unanimous (and least expected, it must be said). For the vast majority of critics, this is the year of the discovery of the power of the documentary (proof of this, not only this film but also ‘My Mexican Bretzel’, among the best of the year at a national level). Luis Lopez Carrasco has shot THE jewel in the cinematic crown of 2020.

See you at the movies, very soon.

