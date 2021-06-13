The 12 best films of his career

Best Meryl Streep movies

Choose the best movies of Meryl Streep It’s not easy at all, but let’s try it: here are our twelve favorites of the actress. The list includes classics like ‘Memories of Africa‘ Y ‘The bridges of Madison‘, but also more recent movies like’The woman of iron‘, for which he won his third Oscar. Meryl Streep’s 21 Oscar nominations.

Few actresses have managed to stay as solid, brilliant and stable in Hollywood as Meryl streep. His presence in each awards season is almost mandatory, and the love professed by his fellow professionals and the American (and global) public is undeniable. How could it be otherwise? The actress has made her way into the industry through talent, hard work, versatility and sympathy.. A career full of great characters that will remain etched forever in our retina.

Streep arrived twice in streaming ‘in the middle of the pandemic with’Let them talk‘, the last film of Steven Soderbergh which premiered on HBO on December 10, and where she plays a successful writer who decides to go on a cruise with two of her best friends to scare away their demons, heal wounds and enjoy as she did long ago. And also with ‘The Prom‘, the joyous musical directed by Ryan murphy that arrived on December 11 to Netflix and where he surrounds himself with other great stars (Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden and more) to give rhythm to these dark times with music, dance and a story of overcoming and tolerance. This coincidence of premieres only shows that Streep does not stop working, and we will continue to see him in the near future with ‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay and ‘Babylon’ by Damien chazelle, two of the most anticipated films of the next season.

Of course, the 71-year-old veteran actress is very busy. And we rejoice. What better way to celebrate your long career than by highlighting his best films, the most essential, our favorites. It is clear that it is not easy to choose, because he has great classics and masterpieces in his filmography, but we tried. They are not arranged in the form of a ranking, because they are all so fantastic that it would be impossible for us to classify them. The Streep effect.

Kramer vs. Kramer (Robert Benton, 1979)

Meryl Streep’s love affair with the Oscars began to gain strength thanks to this film, for which she won her first Best Actress statuette. At least the slap that Dustin Hoffman gave him off script was not in vain. And it is that the intensity is palpable in this film about the breakup of a couple, very much in the style of the recent ‘Story of a marriage’, which was undoubtedly inspired by the film by Robert Benton. Streep, just 30 years old and with a successful career ahead of her, is fantastic.

Sophie’s Decision (Alan J. Pakula, 1982)

The actress won her second Oscar for Best Actress thanks to this heartbreaking film by Alan J. Pakula, in which she plays a Polish woman who lives haunted by her past in the Auschwitz death camp during world war II. The demons that haunt her are reflected in the actress’s pale face, who takes possession of that fragility in an incredible way. What intensity! And how many tears it makes us shed!

Silkwood (Mike Nichols, 1983)

Before ‘The cake is over’, the tandem Mike Nichols – Nora Ephron gave Meryl Streep a great opportunity to show off. And he did it being nominated again for an Oscar for Best Actress. Based on true events, the story follows Karen Silkwood, a worker and trade unionist at a nuclear power plant who collects evidence to report irregularities at the plant. But his investigation angers both his colleagues and his bosses, creating a conflict that will cost him dearly.

Out of Africa (Sydney Pollack, 1985)

How to forget Meryl streep leaning on a chair while Robert Redford rinses the shampoo out of her hair. A moment of those in which the colors rise to your cheeks with a mischievous smile. And it’s all thanks to the actress’s interpretation, who gives the character that mixture of sweetness and forcefulness that made us all fall in love. Based on the novel by Karen blixen, the story shows us the life of a woman in Kenya, her loves, her disappointments and her great learning.

The Cake’s Over (Mike Nichols, 1986)

A great one like Meryl Streep puts herself in the shoes of the story of another great one, Nora ephron. The famous screenwriter pulls an autobiography in this film, where everything fits perfectly: the undeniable chemistry between Streep and Jack Nicholson, the ironic and bittersweet tone of the story, the emotional weight of the protagonist … Of course, it is a film (and an interpretation) that is too little remembered, and that needs to be claimed more.

A Scream in the Dark (Fred Schepisi, 1988)

See if Meryl Streep’s performance in this Fred Schepisi movie was good. we could appreciate it even under that terrible wig. Jokes aside, the actress received unanimous applause for this film, based on a true story in which a married couple loses their baby during a vacation in the mountains, and blames a wild dog. A film between judicial and personal drama, and with Sam neill as the second half of this great interpretive tandem.

The Bridges of Madison (Clint Eastwood, 1995)

Prepare the tissues, because this is one of the most beautiful, romantic and emotional films of Meryl Streep. Also one of the most reminiscent of her by the general public. And we can’t blame them: both she and Clint eastwood they are to eat them. The actress plays a housewife who remembers what it was like to live and feel thanks to a brief affair with a photographer. But will she be able to leave everything for him or will she remain locked in the unhappiness of her domestic life? We already know that you know the answer. Oh, our heart.

The Orchid Thief (Adaptation) (Spike Jonze, 2002)

Not only is this a great movie, but it also shows us a veteran Meryl Streep being the owner and mistress of every conceivable record of acting. Perhaps she is not the absolute protagonist (there are also other stories with Nicholas cage), but his portion in this film by Spike Jonze (with a script of Charlie kaufman) is masterful. The actress makes each of her appearances in history worth remembering. The scene where she appears drugged and talking on the phone with Chris cooper it is simply amazing.

The Devil Wears Prada (David Frankel, 2006)

It seemed like just another romantic comedy, but it turned out to be one of the most loved, revisited and celebrated of the genre. And it is fantastic in her portrait of the worlds of journalism and fashion, on the learning path of her protagonist (Anne Hathaway) and, of course, the Miranda Presley played by Meryl Streep with so much glamor and fierceness that we can only get at her feet. Well, maybe it’s the only thing we could cope with. He leaves no prisoners. His first scene in the movie is iconic.

Mamma Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)

If there is one movie in Meryl Streep’s filmography in which we can safely say that she was having a great time, it is ‘Mamma Mia!’. Well, her and the rest of the cast, who seemed to be invaded by ABBA’s cheerful spirit to create this wonderful musical film. Even though it’s full of stars none shines brighter than Streep, who sings, dances, laughs, cries and screams as if Donna Summer has a life of her own beyond the script.

The doubt (John Patrick Shanley, 2008)

No wonder that a Pulitzer Prize-winning play resulted in a film as brilliant as this one from John patrick shanley. Of course if you have in your cast Philip Seymour Hoffman, Viola Davis, Amy Adams and Meryl Streep… What can go wrong? It is 1964, we are in the Bronx and the director of a Catholic school leads her crusade against the new priest, a very disruptive guy with the rules of the institution, until the last consequences, stating without proof that the man is abusing the first African-American child admitted as a student. Streep nails him like uptight Aloysius Beauvier: his icy expressions, his impenetrable straightness.

The Iron Lady (Phyllida Lloyd, 2011)

Although we have mixed feelings about what this movie shows Phyllida Lloyd, there is something that is indisputable: the interpretation of Meryl Streep, who won her third Oscar with her. Her dedication is total when it comes to playing Margaret Thatcher, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for more than a decade. A woman in a man’s world, this biopic tells us, although it does not give so much importance to her political side. Or, rather, how Thatcher destroyed the lives of the working class in many areas of the country that still have not managed to recover today. But how well Streep does it!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io