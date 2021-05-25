The 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021 has screen problems and these are the causes | Technology

The screen that mounts the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021 is causing a lot of stir on social networks due to the alleged problems it presents. We tell you why the blooming effect.

The launch of the new iPad Pro from 2021 with the M1 processor has been marred by a number of screen issues. Many users who have been encouraged to buy it have expressed their complaints on social networks such as Twitter or Reddit. The main drawback they find is the “blooming” effect of the screen.

For those who do not know what this effect is about, consists of non-uniformity of brightness and thus causes color leakage in the backlight. This effect is best appreciated in situations where the image displayed on the screen is plagued by dark, almost black colors.

The arrival of the Panels illuminated by areas and with a large number of points of light were the end to this type of problems in LCD screens, but it seems that even high-end displays can have these imperfections. And, this is the case with this year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple at its launch commented that the Liquid Retina XDR screen greatly improved all zone lighting systems and it added improvements regarding possible flaws such as the blooming effect, because it had areas with LEDs that were larger than the pixels on the LCD panel.

But they have forgotten that mini-LED panels have the blooming effect as a factory default, only that It is something that is not usually noticed as markedly as in an iPad because the screens of the televisions are much further away and, of course, no one puts a completely black image with some elements to check for blooming.

Here’s my experience with the blooming on the M1 #iPadPro so far. It’s very noticeable in dark room with UI elements on top of a black background, but that’s the only scenario where I really notice it. It’s expected with this display tech but still jarring coming from OLED. pic.twitter.com/8tG1euFzqn – Josh Teder (@JoshTeder) May 22, 2021

This defect is normal and may appear to a greater or lesser extent, but if the user looks for it, they will find it. Also is true that When watching movies, series or videos on YouTube it is difficult for it to appear as the images are in continuous movement and this prevents the user from consciously noticing the effect.

Another reason when it comes to realizing it is the angulation at which we have the iPad, because with more pronounced and less natural angles the appearance of this defect is more common. There is also the issue of brightness, by putting the screen at 100% it is easier for the flash to be noticed in the situations we have discussed.

If Apple maintains the use of mini-LED screens on its iPads, we will see many more headlines in which they talk about the flaws of these screens. But in the end it is something common and that has more to do with the technology of the panel than with the device. It is possible that Apple will mount OLED panels on its tablets in the future and when that time comes, we will talk about the problems of this type of screens.

