Although the series premiere and return schedule is beginning to be affected by the delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic, throughout May there will still be a handful of series ready to make the quarantine more bearable. Stargirl (HBO Spain) adds a new superhero to television, the Spanish Madres (Amazon Prime Video) transports us to the daily drama of a children’s hospital, Netflix premieres the series based on the Bong Joon-ho Snowpiercer film, and the second season Homecoming comes without Julia Roberts and with a new mystery story. But of all the titles that return or premiere in the coming days (and that you can check in our series calendar), we highlight this selection.

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy’s new creation is a tribute to classic Hollywood reinterpreting it from his particular point of view. The prolific creator narrates here the rise in the film industry of several men and women willing to do almost anything to achieve their goals and how, almost by chance, that industry becomes a more diverse place thanks to them. To the mamarrachismo (a little more contained, but always present) the trademark of the house, the love for the cinema (which was already present in better-finished proposals such as Feud) and the careful formal finish adds a too evident and good-natured message.

Where and when to see it? On May 1, its seven episodes premiere on Netflix.

Upload

Greg Daniels’ new comedy (The Office, Parks and Recreation) is set in a world where men can decide to “go up” just before his death to a virtual world on demand, a kind of digital sky with personalized attention . After a car accident, Nathan enters one of those worlds with exclusive privileges, but it takes a while for him to adjust to his new home. A woman, your particular angel, will help you in that transition. With a certain air to The Good Place, it is a light option, with a touch of romantic comedy and quite entertaining.

Where and when to see it? May 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Billions

A long time ago we realized that in Billions the least is the financial goings on in the upper echelons. Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades make their way through the heights, yes, but they get all the trouble to do as much damage as possible to each other and their rivals. This is a story of twisted people with the worst intentions in the world, of low instincts and crazy revenge. In the new season, Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies also join the show.

Where and when to see it? The fifth season begins on Monday the 4th in the Movistar Series.

The Ministry of Time

One of the most praised Spanish series of recent times returns. It took him three years to get back to the screens, but he’s already here with renewed energy. The patrol of travelers at the time of this ministry continues to ensure that history remains as it was and that no one alters it. For the occasion all its actors return, including Rodolfo Sancho and Aura Garrido. And, as could be expected, he returns with many adventures, betting heavily on entertainment, winks at reality and the occasional history lesson. To open your mouth, the first episode is a story in the purest style of spy cinema.

Where and when to see it? On Tuesday 5 at La 1 (and on Wednesday 6 at HBO Spain).

The Eddy

The first series by Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land and Whiplash, is a musical drama about the characters who populate a jazz club trying to survive in the heart of Paris. André Holland plays the owner of The Eddy, a separated man who tries to rebuild his professional life while trying to reconnect with his daughter. With leisurely rhythm and camera taped to his shoulder to try to capture the essence of the place and the city, The Eddy delights more on the musical side and on creating an atmosphere than on telling a story. For patient viewers only.

Where and when to see it? Netflix premiere on the 8th.

Valeria

Elísabet Benavent’s novels become a Spanish series that follows the story of a writer in a professional crisis (she cannot start with the novel she is working on) and a personal one (her relationship with her husband is not at its best). To overcome this downturn, she takes refuge in her three best friends, who also go through their own critical moments. Through their sexual, professional and personal adventures, the series tells a light and casual story of female friendship.

Where and when to see it? On Netflix, Friday the 8th.

The undeniable truth (I know this much is true)

The tremendous drama of the month is served by this series that takes intensity to the extreme. Mark Ruffalo plays two twin brothers, one of them with psychological problems. The series shows the parallel lives of both, from their present in the mid-nineties to memories of youth and childhood and the difficult family situation from which they come. A dark series, with a slow pace and in which Mark Ruffalo looks great with moments that make your hair stand on end. Of course, not suitable for anyone looking for something light and entertaining.

Where and when to see it? Premiere on Monday 11th on HBO Spain.

Unit

Spain becomes the main target of Islamist terrorism after the arrest of the most wanted terrorist leader in the world. The special jihadist counter-terrorism unit is launched on a secret mission against the clock in this thriller that is based on a little-known reality, that of the group of people working in the shadows against terrorism. An always solvent Nathalie Poza is at the forefront of the distribution of one of the great Movistar + bets for this year.

Where and when to see it? On the 15th, the six episodes will be shown on Movistar +.

White Lines

Álex Pina, creator of La casa de papel, is responsible for this series recorded in English in Mallorca and Ibiza, with an international cast and together with the producers of The Crown. The corpse of a Manchester dj appears years after his disappearance. His sister returns to Ibiza to investigate what happened and thus enters a world of discos and lies, the darkest side of the islands. Laura Haddock leads the cast of this mystery thriller that we don’t know much more than what the trailer shows.

Where and when to see it? On Friday the 15th on Netflix.

The fire

This drama starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo received rave reviews on its UK release. Tom is a GP in a small Scottish town, where he lives with his wife and young daughters. After a fire, they find the lifeless bodies of the women and girls, while Tom manages to get out of the house. Shortly after it is discovered that they did not die in the fire, which will shake the life of this quiet place. With these wicker you can expect a drama that surely will not lack intensity.

Where and when to see it? In Filmin on May 19.

Space force

This month there is a double serving of Greg Daniels. In this case, the screenwriter of The Office meets with Steve Carell, protagonist and also creator of this comedy based on the idea of ​​Donald Trump to create a space division in the United States Army. The cast includes fancy names like John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Noah Emmerich, or Fred Willard. There is much curiosity to see the result of the reunion of Daniels and Carell. Looks very good.

Where and when to see it? Day 29 premieres in full on Netflix.