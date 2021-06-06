The 11 most heat-sensitive dog breeds

French bulldog drinking water in a fountain. (Photo: Fernando Trabanco Photography via .)

The heat came and with it, the heat stroke. This does not happen only with humans, high temperatures also greatly affect pets, especially dogs, who go out for walks, sometimes when the mercury reaches its maximum.

Educanin’s ethologist, Mar Ibáñez, points out that the body temperature of dogs “tends to be around 39 degrees” and that when there is sunstroke it rises to 42.

“Dogs that are older or puppies tend to be more susceptible to heat stroke,” he explains to The HuffPost. The expert recalls that dogs do not have as many sweat glands as humans. “They hardly sweat and expel heat and regulate their temperature through their mouth and nose,” he says.

For this reason, he points out that you have to be especially attentive to if the animal’s nose becomes dry or if it is panting too much. “A nose that is not wet implies a rise in body temperature, it also usually happens when they have a fever, although sometimes it happens when they are in a dry and poorly ventilated environment,” he points out. You also have to be aware if the animal does not move, has trouble moving or staggers.

“Some dogs salivate a lot when they are hot to try to get wet and others, when the lack of oxygen is very high, their tongue becomes numb and bluish. These are very serious cases before which it is necessary to take it to the veterinarian ”, indicates.

Which are the most sensitive?

In the case of hair, this is not as determining a factor for them to suffer from heat stroke as it is for respiratory difficulties or obesity. “The fur is protective against solar radiation, so we recommend not shaving the animals this time of year,” he explains.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.