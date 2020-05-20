Michael Jordan is the GOAT without question in the history of basketball because in his time he destroyed his rivals. He killed them over and over again. And not because they were bad, quite the contrary, hence their greatness. Up to 11 ‘Hall of Famers’ were unlucky enough to run into him in the playoffs at some point in their careers and ended up going on vacation as MJ and his Bulls grabbed title after title. Today we present to you those 11 stars:

1. Magic Johnson

Magic and its Lakers played their last NBA final in 1991. They could not in the Finals against a Michael Jordan who got his first ring that year.

2. Isiah Thomas

MJ’s big hangman (his Pistons eliminated him from the playoffs in 1989 and 1990). However, in the 91 East Finals the Bulls swept the two-time Bad Boys champions and retired them.

3. Patrick Ewing

The Ewing Knicks and company managed to eliminate the Bulls while he was retired. However, when he got back into shape in 1996 MJ had no mercy.

4. Clyde Drexler

The Clyde Drexer Blazers made it to the NBA Finals in 1992, but couldn’t handle the Bulls.

5. Charles Barkley

A year later, in 1993, it was Barkley and his Suns who yielded to GOAT. Nothing to do.

6. James Worthy

Worthy, a Magic and Jabbar teammate in the great Lakers of the eighties, fell in the Finals of the 91 against MJ and the Bulls.

7. John Stockton

In The Last Dance we see him lose the last two Michael Jordan Finals to Utah Jazz. MJ prevented the best baseman in history from winning a ring.

8. Karl Malone

Stockton’s partner, the ‘Postman’, also failed to win any rings because of Jordan and his Bulls. It was close, but they stole your Karl wallet!

9. Shaquille O’Neal

A young O’Neal led with Hardaway and Grant some Magic who managed to reach the NBA Finals in 1995. They came from eliminating the Bulls from a Jordan recently returned from retirement. The following year, in 96, the beating of MJ and his colleagues was indisputable.

10. Gary Payton

Gary Payton’s Supersonics stood up, but fell in the 1996 Finals to the best Jordan ever. It was impossible to stop him at that time.

11. Reggie Miller

The only team that led the Jordan Bulls to a seventh game in all six rings was the Indiana Pacers in 1998. They did, but for details they ended up losing. Reggie Miller played at an incredible level, but could not with the GOAT.

