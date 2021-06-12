The 11 best Mario Casas movies

Since he debuted in the series ‘Obsesión’ in 2005, Mario Casas has managed to build a career in which, after a few years tanning on television with hits such as ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ or ‘El Barco’, he continues to develop for the most part in the cinema, especially after ‘Three meters above the sky’, film that marked an entire generation. The actor, who is now 35 years old, has gone through almost all genres with directors such as Álex de la Iglesia, Alberto Rodríguez, Paco Cabezas, Antonio Banderas or Fernando González Molina.

Already undoubtedly the big star of our box office, he has also triumphed internationally on Netflix thanks to films such as ‘Setback’, ‘Home’ or ‘The Practitioner’, and series like ‘The Innocent’. We have even seen him in real physical transformations on films like ‘The Mauthausen Photographer’ or ‘Under the Wolf’s Skin’. We are talking about an actor whose enormous fame and success has made him have to fight harder and harder for a recognition that he already had from fans and the box office, but which has cost him to achieve in awards and criticism. Perhaps that is why he remembered all of them, those who follow him and admire him from ‘A three meters above the sky’, when he won the Goya for Best Leading Actor for ‘No Matarás’, by David Victori. Undoubtedly, an award achieved in the strangest year in cinema, and in the world, which closes a period of constant rise for Casas.

For all that, we have not come up with a better way to review these years of Mario Casas than by selecting several of his best films and several of his best works, some well-known and others that may have gone unfairly unnoticed. Together, however, they are a good example that Mario Casas has already left an indelible mark on the past and present, as he will in the future, of Spanish cinema, encouraging our industry and expanding our cinema among all audiences and generations. They are very different films, from directors as different as the characters that Casas embodies. As if that were not enough, we have made a top with them, ordering them from best to worst. Of course, you may not agree with us Congratulations!

1 ‘Goodbye’ (Paco Cabezas, 2019)

Paco Cabezas gave Mario, with whom he had already worked in ‘Carne de neon’, one of the most forceful characters of his career: that of a convict who, after the death of his daughter, takes justice into his own hands . A heartbreaking thriller in which the actor, in addition to nailing the Andalusian accent, composes one of his best works.

2 ‘The bar’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 2017)

Mario says that working with Álex de la Iglesia is “one of the best things that have happened to me.” And we agree. The director has managed to show records that have placed him on another acting level, always within the style of black comedy in which he usually moves. One of these examples, the hipster from ‘El bar’ who shared a confinement with Blanca Suárez, Carmen Machi, Secun de la Rosa or Terele Pávez.

3 ‘The way of the English’ (Antonio Banderas, 2006)

The beautiful and nostalgic adaptation that Antonio Banderas directed of the novel by Antonio Soler marked the debut in the cinema of Mario, who, until then, had been more focused on television. His interpretation of Moratalla distilled as much truth and naturalness as that of his, at that time, practically debutante companions. Among them, Raúl Arévalo, Marta Nieto, Alberto Amarilla, Fran Perea or Félix Gómez.

4 ‘Toro’ (Kike Maíllo, 2016)

The actor perfectly combined brutality with cuteness in this thriller about two brothers who meet again after one of them is released from prison. Together with his daughter, they will embark on a journey through Andalusia in which they will have no other option than to heal old wounds if they want to save her life. Mario was accompanied by names like Luis Tosar, Pepe Sacristán or Ingrid García Jonsson.

5 ‘My big night’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 2015)

You have to rely a lot on a director to accept a character like Adanne. “This kind of Bisbal was one of the characters with whom I have had the best time and the most transformation I have had”Mario told us, who won a Feroz Award for his performance. And the result was the eccentric singer who performed at the New Year’s Eve gala where one of Álex de la Iglesia’s most delusional films took place and which marked the return to the cinema of Raphael.

6 ‘Group 7’ (Alberto Rodríguez, 2012)

Ángel, the aspiring policeman who tries to respect the law by patrolling the most dangerous neighborhoods of Seville in 1987 together with Antonio de la Torre, has been another of the actor’s best-composed characters.

7 ‘The witches of Zugarramurdi’ (Álex de la Iglesia, 2013)

The pop coven that Álex de la Iglesia mounted with Carmen Maura at the helm was Mario’s first collaboration with the director as an unemployed person who, fleeing a robbery, has just been captured by a group of witches in the forests of Navarra.

8 ‘The mule’ (Michael Radford, 2013)

Mario Casas was the one who saved this loose adaptation of the novel by Juan Eslava Galán about a soldier from the national side who, in the last stretch of the Civil War, tries to conquer a girl with a mule that is in the field. The actor was pure cuteness.

9 ‘The photographer of Mauthausen’ (Mar Targarona, 2018)

Francesc Boix, the prisoner who works in the Mauthausen concentration camp photographic laboratory, has been one of the roles to which the actor has committed himself the most. In fact, he lost 22 kilos in four months to embody the character whose photographs were instrumental in convicting the Nazis at the Nuremberg trials.

10 ‘Three meters above the sky’ (Fernando González Molina, 2010)

It is not one of her best performances or one of her best films, but we wanted to include her in this list because of what she was iconic and what it meant in her career at the public level. The adaptation of the novel by Federico Moccia in which he starred with María Valverde had a great international impact thanks to the literary phenomenon from which it comes.

11 ‘You will not kill’ (David Victori, 2020)

The Goya took a long time, but it finally arrived thanks to the incarnation of Mario Casas de Dani, a shy and introverted boy who is involved one night in a continuous nightmare. With great physical and gestural control, as well as diction and gaze, we all accompany Casas in this relentless story about morality that tests the limits of a “normal man.”

