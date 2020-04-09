He Draft 2020 The NBA is expected as May water. In the absence of live basketball, many are those who are pending the future stars of the best basketball league in the world. There is a lot of excitement with this Draft, from which many expect players to dominate the league in the coming years.

Players like Anthony Edwards, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, LaMelo Bal or Deni Avdija They are very excited about the staff. These are the players who have signed up for the Draft to date:

College players

Derrick Alston Jr., F, Boise State (junior)

Paul Atkinson Jr., F, Yale (junior)

Tyler Bey, F, Colorado (junior)

Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova (sophomore)

Jermaine Bishop, G, Norfolk State (junior)

Jomaru Brown, G, Eastern Kentucky (sophomore)

Jordan Bruner, F, Yale (junior)

Jordan Burns, G, Colgate (junior)

Manny Camper, G / F, Siena (junior)

Marcus Carr, G, Minnesota (sophomore)

Tamenang Choh, F, Brown (junior)

Kofi Cockburn, F, Illinois (freshman)

David Collins, G, South Florida (junior)

Jalen Crutcher, G, Dayton (junior)

Ryan Daly, G, Saint Joseph’s (junior)

Devon Daniels, G, North Carolina State (junior)

Kendric Davis, G, SMU (sophomore)

Ceasar DeJesus, G, UCF (junior)

Dexter Dennis, G, Wichita State (sophomore)

Cartier Diarra, G, Kansas State (junior)

Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia (freshman)

Mason Faulkner, G, Western Carolina (junior)

LJ Figueroa, G, St. John’s (sophomore)

Malik Fitts, F, Saint Mary’s (junior)

Blake Francis, G, Richmond (junior)

Javon Freeman-Liberty, G, Valparaiso (sophomore)

Hasahn French, F, Saint Louis (junior)

DJ. Funderburk, F, North Carolina State (junior)

Both Gach, G, Utah (sophomore)

Alonzo Gaffney, F, Ohio State (freshman)

Jimma Gatwech, G, Huntington Prep (N / A)

Jacob Gilyard, G, Richmond (junior)

Grant Golden, F, Richmond (junior)

Jordan Goodwin, G, Saint Louis (junior)

Jayvon Graves, G, Buffalo (junior)

Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky (sophomore)

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State (sophomore)

Josh Hall, F, Moravian Prep Academy (N / A)

Rayshaun Hammonds, F, Georgia (junior)

Nate Hinton, G / F, Houston (sophomore)

Elijah Hughes, G / F, Syracuse (junior)

Feron Hunt, F, SMU (sophomore)

Marreon Jackson, G, Toledo (junior)

Herbert Jones, F, Alabama (junior)

Mason Jones, G, Arkansas (junior)

Tre Jones, G, Duke (sophomore)

Kameron Langley, G, North Carolina A&T (junior)

Saben Lee, G, Vanderbilt (junior)

Kira Lewis, G, Alabama (sophomore)

Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan (junior)

Cam Mack, G, Nebraska (sophomore)

Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, Seton Hall (junior)

Nico Mannion, G, Arizona (freshman)

Naji Marshall, F, Xavier (junior)

Kenyon Martin Jr., F, IMG Academy (N / A)

Remy Martin, G, Arizona State (junior)

Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky (freshman)

Mac McClung, G, Georgetown (sophomore)

Isiaha Mike, F, SMU (junior)

Isaiah Miller, G, UNC Greensboro (junior)

Aaron Nesmith, G, Vanderbilt (sophomore)

Zeke Nnaji, F, Arizona (freshman)

Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville (junior)

Onyeka Okongwu, F / C, USC (freshman)

Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn (freshman)

Elijah Olaniyi, G / F, Stony Brook (junior)

Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota (sophomore)

Reggie Perry, F, Mississippi State (sophomore)

John Petty, G, Alabama (junior)

Nate Pierre-Louis, G, Temple (junior)

Xavier Pinson, G, Missouri (sophomore)

Darius Quisenberry, G, Youngstown State (sophomore)

Paul Reed, F, DePaul (junior)

Fatts Russell, G, Rhode Island (junior)

Marcus Santos-Silva, F, VCU (junior)

Jay Scrubb, G, John A. Logan College (sophomore)

Aamir Simms, F, Clemson (junior)

Chris Smith, F, UCLA (junior)

Jalen Smith, F, Maryland (sophomore)

Mitchell Smith, F, Missouri (senior)

Stef Smith, G, Vermont (junior)

Isaiah Stewart, F / C, Washington (freshman)

Parker Stewart, G, UT Martin (junior)

MaCio Teague, G, Baylor (junior)

Tyrell Terry, G, Oregon (freshman)

Xavier Tillman, F / C, Michigan State (junior)

Jeremiah Tilmon, F, Missouri (junior)

Obi Toppin, F, Dayton (sophomore)

Jordan Tucker, F, Butler (sophomore)

Devin Vassell, G, Florida State (sophomore)

Kaleb Wesson, F / C, Ohio State (junior)

Romello White, F, Arizona State (junior)

Keith Williams, G, Cincinnati (junior)

Patrick Williams, F, Florida State (freshman)

James Wiseman, C, Memphis (freshman)

McKinley Wright, G, Colorado (junior)

International players

Terry Armstrong, G, Australia

LaMelo Ball, G, Australia

Joel Ekamba, G, France

RJ Hampton, G, Australia

Killian Hayes, G, Germany

Theo Maledon, G, France

Curtis Hollis, F, Germany

Players list taken from sports.yahoo.com

