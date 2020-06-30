This implies that these companies increased their value by $ 277 billion in 2020 despite the coronavirus, according to the BrandZTM list.

The 100 most valuable brands in the world have increased their value by 5.9% in 2020 compared to the previous year, reaching 5 billion dollars (4.4 billion euros).

The most valuable companies “have proven to be stronger and less volatile” in the crisis of the COVID-19 “Than they were during the 2008-2009 global economic crisis.”

However, the study points out that, before the pandemic, the total value of the most valuable brands was 9% higher than today.

The American multinational Amazon remains the most valuable brand in the world for the second consecutive year with a growth of 32% to reach 415.9 billion dollars (around 369 thousand 163 million euros), 100 billion dollars more than the year previous (about 88,806 million euros).

The e-commerce company appears followed by Apple (2), with a growth of 14% compared to the previous year, and Microsoft (3), which recovers the third position with a growth of 30% thanks to its work ecosystem enabled in the cloud that has allowed work during the pandemic.

Google (4), Visa (5), Alibaba (6), Tencent (7), Facebook (8), McDonald’s (9) and MasterCard (10), which enters the top ten for the first time, complete the top 10 .

ZARA AND MOVISTAR, THE ONLY ONES IN THE TOP 100

Zara (57) and Movistar (80) continue to be the only Spanish brands present in the ranking.

Both have reduced their brand value compared to 2019, 6% in the case of Zara to 21,286 million dollars (around 18,916 million euros) and 14% in the case of Movistar to 16,658 million dollars ( about 14,804 million euros).

Technology brands continue to dominate the ranking and already represent more than a third (37%) of brand value in the Top 100.

ENTER TIK TOK AT NUMBER 79

The report highlights the entry to the ranking of the social network Tik Tok (79) with a value of 16,900 million dollars (about 15,026 million euros).

By region, Americans represent more than half of the 100 most valuable brands, while Asians represent a quarter, with 17 from China and two from Japan.

By sector, “retail” is the category that grows the most in 2020, with an increase of 21% driven by the main players in electronic commerce.

In addition, the media and entertainment category stands out, where more than half of the brands in this category are in the Top 20, including Netflix (26), which has risen 8 positions and reaches a value of almost 46,000 million dollars ( about 40 thousand 903 million euros).

