As it is a tradition every year, the magazine Forbes It listed the highest-paid athletes of 2020 and footballers are no escape from it. Within the top 100 are 14 soccer players, two of them always fighting for the top in the last decade, although for the first time in history, a tennis player tops the list.

To find out how much money these athletes receive, Forbes counts the player’s salary (or the profit that has accumulated in the year for exhibitions, as in the case of boxers, fighters and golfers) plus all the income from sponsors.

100. Sergio Ramos

SALARY: $ 18.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 21.8 million

After renewing for Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos At last he got the expected salary that he believed he deserved and this has allowed him to enter this prestigious list.

He has become the second highest paid player in the meringues with $ 18.8 million, which he complements with income from sponsors, mainly from Adidas.

99. Derek Carr

SALARY: $ 20 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million

TOTAL: $ 22 million

98. Calais Campbell

SALARY: $ 22 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.1 million

TOTAL: $ 22.1 million

97. Cam Newton

SALARY: $ 16.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 22.2 million

96. Bradley Beal

SALARY: $ 20.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million

TOTAL: $ 22.3 million

95. Quinnen Williams

SALARY: $ 22.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.2 million

TOTAL: $ 22.4 million

94. D.J. Reader

SALARY: $ 22.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.08 million

TOTAL: $ 22.4 million

93. Andre Drummond

SALARY: $ 21.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million

TOTAL: $ 22.6 million

92. Andrus Peat

SALARY: $ 22.6
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.05 million

TOTAL: $ 22.7 million

91. Ben Roethlisberger

SALARY: $ 22 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million

TOTAL: $ 23 million

90. Paul Millsap

SALARY: $ 22.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.5 million

TOTAL: $ 23.3 million

89. Ezekiel Elliot

SALARY: $ 21.25 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million

TOTAL: $ 23.3 million

88. Philip Rivers

SALARY: $ 22.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.4 million

TOTAL: $ 23.4 million

87. Karl-Anthony Towns

SALARY: $ 20.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 23.5 million

86. Shaq Thompson

SALARY: $ 23.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.15 million

TOTAL: $ 23.7 million

85. Nick Bosa

SALARY: $ 22.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million

TOTAL: $ 23.7 million

84. C.J. McCollum

SALARY: $ 20.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 23.8 million

83. Marcus Mariota

SALARY: $ 20.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 23.9 million

82. Khris Middleton

SALARY: $ 23.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million

TOTAL: $ 24.1 million

81. Dante Fowler Jr

SALARY: $ 24 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.2 million

TOTAL: $ 24.2 million

80. Bring Waynes

SALARY: $ 24.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.25 million

TOTAL: $ 24.3 million

79. Al Horford

SALARY: $ 21.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3.3 million

TOTAL: $ 24.4 million

78. Kristaps Porzingis

SALARY: $ 20.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million

TOTAL: $ 24.5 million

77. Robert Quinn

SALARY: $ 24.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.15 million

TOTAL: $ 24.7 million

76. DeMar DeRozan

SALARY: $ 20.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million

TOTAL: $ 24.8 million

75. Amari Cooper

SALARY: $ 23.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million

TOTAL: $ 24.9 million

74. Bobby Wagner

SALARY: $ 24.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.5 million

TOTAL: $ 25 million

73. Gareth Bale

SALARY: $ 19.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 25.2 million

Gareth Bale He is the highest paid player in Real Madrid, because despite being a devotee of Golf, his profession is soccer and he has been in charge of obtaining a salary appropriate to his abilities.

By the clauses of his contract, Gareth can receive up to 33 million euros if all the variables are met, although due to his attitude in the Spanish capital, it is not known if he will be able to collect that amount in the future.

72. Tobias Harris

SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million

TOTAL: $ 25.4 million

71. Mike Conley Jr

SALARY: $ 24.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million

TOTAL: $ 25.4 million

70. Ryan Tannehill

SALARY: $ 25.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.3 million

TOTAL: $ 25.5 million

69. Alexis Sánchez

SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million

TOTAL: $ 25.6 million

To the surprise of many, Alexis Sanchez It is among the top 70 highest-paid athletes in the world, largely due to the stratospheric contract he signed with the Manchester United a couple of years ago, but that has been maintained now with the Inter de Milan.

68. Kevin Love

SALARY: $ 21.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million

TOTAL: $ 25.7 million

67. David De Gea

SALARY: $ 22.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 25.7 million

After signing a contract extension a year ago, David De Gea He became the highest-paid goalkeeper in history, earning $ 23 million on average per year.

66. Virat Kohli

SALARY: $ 2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 24 million

TOTAL: $ 26 million

65. Darius Slay

SALARY: $ 25.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.25 million

TOTAL: $ 26.1 million

64. D’Angelo Russell

SALARY: $ 20.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million

TOTAL: $ 26.5 million

63. Christian McCaffrey

SALARY: $ 23.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 26.5 million

62. Devin Booker

SALARY: $ 20.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million

TOTAL: $ 26.6 million

61. Antoine Griezmann

SALARY: $ 21.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 26.7 million

Griezmann He did everything possible to reach Barcelona for footballing ambition, but the economic increase did not remain behind, because after his arrival at the Blaugrana team, Antoine secured a minimum bag of 20 million euros, becoming one of the highest paid players in the club.

60. Joel Embiid

SALARY: $ 20.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million

TOTAL: $ 26.7 million

59. Arik Armstead

SALARY: $ 26.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.25 million

TOTAL: $ 26.8 million

58. Zion Williamson

SALARY: $ 7.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 20 million

TOTAL: $ 27.3 million

57. Clayton Kershaw

SALARY: $ 26.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million

TOTAL: $ 27.3 million

56. Oscar

SALARY: $ 25.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1.7 million

TOTAL: $ 27.5 million

Oscar Emboaba He went to China to enter this list, because after winning two Premier League matches with Chelsea, the Brazilian was transferred to Shanghai SIPG three years ago.

Unfortunately for Oscar, this salary is at risk of remaining after the Chinese league imposed a salary cap for the next few seasons.

55. Kemba Walker

SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 27.6 million

54. Jordan Spieth

PROFIT: $ 1.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 26 million

TOTAL: $ 27.6 million

53. Gordon Hayward

SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 27.6 million

52. Jimmy Butler

SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 27.6 million

51. Paul Pogba

SALARY: $ 23 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 28.5 million

The third player for Manchester United on this list is Paul Pogba, who has a guaranteed minimum salary of 20 million per season plus the variables that can be achieved during the year, although unfortunately for the Red Devils, the best successes are still far from possible.

50. Kyle Lowry

SALARY: $ 27 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1.5 million

TOTAL: $ 28.5 million

49. Mesut Özil

SALARY: $ 23.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 28.7 million

For a long time, Mesut yielded what his contract marked in the Arsenal; however, in the past two seasons, Özil’s salary has become an issue for the Gunner leadership.

With Unai Emery the German was almost erased and now with Arteta he seems to have regained confidence, but everything seems to indicate that Mesut will leave London in the short term.

48. Daniel Ricciardo

SALARY: $ 27 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million

TOTAL: $ 29 million

47. Matt Ryan

SALARY: $ 24 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 29.5 million

46. ​​Andrés Iniesta

SALARY: $ 26.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 29.6 million

Despite sailing with a humble flag, Andres Iniesta He has always been one of the highest paid players in his clubs. It was at FC Barcelona and now it is at Vissel Kobe from Japan, because despite being 36 years old, Catalan is the club’s soccer and economic benchmark.

45. Aaron Rodgers

SALARY: $ 21.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 9 million

TOTAL: $ 30.1 million

44. Anthony Davis

SALARY: $ 20.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 10 million

TOTAL: $ 30.4 million

43. Kawhi Leonard

SALARY: $ 25 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million

TOTAL: $ 30.5 million

42. John Wall

SALARY: $ 28.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2.5 million

TOTAL: $ 31.2 million

41. Blake Griffin

SALARY: $ 25.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million

TOTAL: $ 31.9 million

40. Kei Nishikori

PROFIT: $ 1.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 30 million

TOTAL: $ 32.1 million

39. Michael Thomas

SALARY: $ 31.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million

TOTAL: $ 32.4 million

38. Paul George

SALARY: $ 24.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 8 million

TOTAL: $ 32.8 million

37. Grady Jarrett

SALARY: $ 33 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.05 million

TOTAL: $ 33.1 million

36. Kylian Mbappé

SALARY: $ 20.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 13 million

TOTAL: $ 33.8 million

22 years old Kylian Mbappé and he is already one of the highest paid athletes in the world. He still has several more renovations ahead with his club or future teams and also has a contract with Nike, a sports brand that could make him the new Cristiano Ronaldo.

35. Chris Paul

SALARY: $ 29 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million

TOTAL: $ 35 million

34. Mohamed Salah

SALARY: $ 23.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 12 million

TOTAL: $ 35.1 million

The last salary received by Mahamed Salah It was 23 million dollars, but this was due to the bonuses obtained for his spectacular personal and collective performance, since his base salary is below, especially for his super star quality.

33. Serena Williams

PROFIT: $ 4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 32 million

TOTAL: $ 36 million

32. Sebastian Vettel

SALARY: $ 36 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.3 million

TOTAL: $ 36.3 million

31. Damian Lillard

SALARY: $ 22.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 14.5 million

TOTAL: $ 37 million

30. Saúl Álvarez

EARNINGS: $ 35 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million

TOTAL: $ 37 million

29. Naomi Osaka

SALARY: $ 3.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 34 million

TOTAL: $ 37.4 million

28. Klay Thompson

SALARY: $ 24.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 14 million

TOTAL: $ 38.8 million

27. Rafael Nadal

EARNINGS: $ 14 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 26 million

TOTAL: $ 40 million

26. Julio Jones

SALARY: $ 37.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million

TOTAL: $ 40.5 million

25. Phil Mickelson

EARNINGS: $ 0.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 40 million

TOTAL: $ 40.8 million

24. Kyrie Irving

SALARY: $ 23.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 18 million

TOTAL: $ 41.9 million

23. Novak Djokovic

SALARY: $ 12.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 32 million

TOTAL: $ 44.6 million

22. Drew Brees

SALARY: $ 29.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 15 million

TOTAL: $ 44.8 million

21. Tom Brady

See this post on Instagram

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work !! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h / t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50 PST

SALARY: $ 33 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 12 million

TOTAL: $ 45 million

20. Deontay Wilder

EARNINGS: $ 46 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.5 million

TOTAL: $ 46.5 million

19. Anthony Joshua

EARNINGS: $ 36 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 11 million

TOTAL: $ 47 million

18. Giannis Antetokounmpo

SALARY: $ 19.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 28 million

TOTAL: $ 47.6 million

17. James Harden

SALARY: $ 28.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 19 million

TOTAL: $ 47.8 million

16. Conor McGregor

SALARY: $ 32 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 16 million

TOTAL: $ 48 million

15. Jared Goff

SALARY: $ 47 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million

TOTAL: $ 49 million

14. Rory Mcllroy

SALARY: $ 22 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 30 million

TOTAL: $ 52 million

13. Lewis Hamilton

SALARY: $ 42 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 12 million

TOTAL: $ 54 million

12. Russel Westbrook

SALARY: $ 29 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 27 million

TOTAL: $ 56 million

11. Tyson Fury

EARNINGS: $ 50 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 7 million

TOTAL: $ 57 million

10. Carson Wentz

SALARY: $ 55.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million

TOTAL: $ 59.1 million

9. Kirk Cousins

SALARY: $ 58 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2.5 million

TOTAL: $ 60.5 million

8. Tiger Woods

SALARY: $ 2.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 60 million

TOTAL: $ 62.3 million

7. Kevin Durant

SALARY: $ 28.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 35 million

TOTAL: $ 63.9 million

6. Stephen Curry

SALARY: $ 30.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 44 million

TOTAL: $ 74.4 million

5. LeBron James

SALARY: $ 28.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 60 million

TOTAL: $ 88.2 million

4. Neymar Jr

SALARY: $ 70.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 25 million

TOTAL: $ 95.5 million

Neymar Jr He is a whole figure of marketing on foot, because in addition to being a crack on the field, Ney has also known how to fill his pocket thanks to his image.
The Paris St. Germain He earns him $ 70 million net per season, and the new Nike-Jordan partnership at Neymar has seen his earnings multiply.

3. Lionel Messi

SALARY: $ 72 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 32 million

TOTAL: $ 104 million

The highest-paid player in the world is Leo Messi, with a contract capable of generating up to $ 80 million per season, plus the incredible deal he has with Adidas, Leo’s main sponsor, which allows him to reach 32 million in this area alone. dollars per year.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

SALARY: $ 60 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 45 million

TOTAL: $ 105 million

A million dollars was the difference between Messi and Ronaldo to determine who would be in second place with the highest income last year, as these two also compete to see who is the one who puts the most money into the stock market.

The difference with CR7 is that the Portuguese has a much smaller contract than Leo, but his advantage lies in the incredible contract that Ronaldo has with Nike and added sponsors, who earn $ 45 million per year.

1. Roger Federer

EARNINGS: $ 6.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 100 million

TOTAL: $ 106.3 million

