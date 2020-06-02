FBL-EURO-C1-DRAW | . Contributor / .
As it is a tradition every year, the magazine Forbes It listed the highest-paid athletes of 2020 and footballers are no escape from it. Within the top 100 are 14 soccer players, two of them always fighting for the top in the last decade, although for the first time in history, a tennis player tops the list.
To find out how much money these athletes receive, Forbes counts the player’s salary (or the profit that has accumulated in the year for exhibitions, as in the case of boxers, fighters and golfers) plus all the income from sponsors.
100. Sergio Ramos
SALARY: $ 18.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 21.8 million
After renewing for Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos At last he got the expected salary that he believed he deserved and this has allowed him to enter this prestigious list.
He has become the second highest paid player in the meringues with $ 18.8 million, which he complements with income from sponsors, mainly from Adidas.
99. Derek Carr
SALARY: $ 20 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million
TOTAL: $ 22 million
98. Calais Campbell
SALARY: $ 22 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.1 million
TOTAL: $ 22.1 million
97. Cam Newton
SALARY: $ 16.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 22.2 million
96. Bradley Beal
SALARY: $ 20.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million
TOTAL: $ 22.3 million
95. Quinnen Williams
SALARY: $ 22.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.2 million
TOTAL: $ 22.4 million
94. D.J. Reader
SALARY: $ 22.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.08 million
TOTAL: $ 22.4 million
93. Andre Drummond
SALARY: $ 21.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million
TOTAL: $ 22.6 million
92. Andrus Peat
SALARY: $ 22.6
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.05 million
TOTAL: $ 22.7 million
91. Ben Roethlisberger
SALARY: $ 22 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million
TOTAL: $ 23 million
90. Paul Millsap
SALARY: $ 22.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.5 million
TOTAL: $ 23.3 million
89. Ezekiel Elliot
SALARY: $ 21.25 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million
TOTAL: $ 23.3 million
88. Philip Rivers
SALARY: $ 22.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.4 million
TOTAL: $ 23.4 million
87. Karl-Anthony Towns
SALARY: $ 20.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 23.5 million
86. Shaq Thompson
SALARY: $ 23.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.15 million
TOTAL: $ 23.7 million
85. Nick Bosa
SALARY: $ 22.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million
TOTAL: $ 23.7 million
84. C.J. McCollum
SALARY: $ 20.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 23.8 million
83. Marcus Mariota
SALARY: $ 20.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 23.9 million
82. Khris Middleton
SALARY: $ 23.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million
TOTAL: $ 24.1 million
81. Dante Fowler Jr
SALARY: $ 24 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.2 million
TOTAL: $ 24.2 million
80. Bring Waynes
SALARY: $ 24.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.25 million
TOTAL: $ 24.3 million
79. Al Horford
SALARY: $ 21.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3.3 million
TOTAL: $ 24.4 million
78. Kristaps Porzingis
SALARY: $ 20.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million
TOTAL: $ 24.5 million
77. Robert Quinn
SALARY: $ 24.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.15 million
TOTAL: $ 24.7 million
76. DeMar DeRozan
SALARY: $ 20.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million
TOTAL: $ 24.8 million
75. Amari Cooper
SALARY: $ 23.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million
TOTAL: $ 24.9 million
74. Bobby Wagner
SALARY: $ 24.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.5 million
TOTAL: $ 25 million
73. Gareth Bale
SALARY: $ 19.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 25.2 million
Gareth Bale He is the highest paid player in Real Madrid, because despite being a devotee of Golf, his profession is soccer and he has been in charge of obtaining a salary appropriate to his abilities.
By the clauses of his contract, Gareth can receive up to 33 million euros if all the variables are met, although due to his attitude in the Spanish capital, it is not known if he will be able to collect that amount in the future.
72. Tobias Harris
SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million
TOTAL: $ 25.4 million
71. Mike Conley Jr
SALARY: $ 24.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million
TOTAL: $ 25.4 million
70. Ryan Tannehill
SALARY: $ 25.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.3 million
TOTAL: $ 25.5 million
69. Alexis Sánchez
SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1 million
TOTAL: $ 25.6 million
To the surprise of many, Alexis Sanchez It is among the top 70 highest-paid athletes in the world, largely due to the stratospheric contract he signed with the Manchester United a couple of years ago, but that has been maintained now with the Inter de Milan.
68. Kevin Love
SALARY: $ 21.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million
TOTAL: $ 25.7 million
67. David De Gea
SALARY: $ 22.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 25.7 million
After signing a contract extension a year ago, David De Gea He became the highest-paid goalkeeper in history, earning $ 23 million on average per year.
66. Virat Kohli
SALARY: $ 2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 24 million
TOTAL: $ 26 million
65. Darius Slay
SALARY: $ 25.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.25 million
TOTAL: $ 26.1 million
64. D’Angelo Russell
SALARY: $ 20.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million
TOTAL: $ 26.5 million
63. Christian McCaffrey
SALARY: $ 23.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 26.5 million
62. Devin Booker
SALARY: $ 20.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million
TOTAL: $ 26.6 million
61. Antoine Griezmann
SALARY: $ 21.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 26.7 million
Griezmann He did everything possible to reach Barcelona for footballing ambition, but the economic increase did not remain behind, because after his arrival at the Blaugrana team, Antoine secured a minimum bag of 20 million euros, becoming one of the highest paid players in the club.
60. Joel Embiid
SALARY: $ 20.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million
TOTAL: $ 26.7 million
59. Arik Armstead
SALARY: $ 26.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.25 million
TOTAL: $ 26.8 million
58. Zion Williamson
SALARY: $ 7.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 20 million
TOTAL: $ 27.3 million
57. Clayton Kershaw
SALARY: $ 26.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million
TOTAL: $ 27.3 million
56. Oscar
SALARY: $ 25.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1.7 million
TOTAL: $ 27.5 million
Oscar Emboaba He went to China to enter this list, because after winning two Premier League matches with Chelsea, the Brazilian was transferred to Shanghai SIPG three years ago.
Unfortunately for Oscar, this salary is at risk of remaining after the Chinese league imposed a salary cap for the next few seasons.
55. Kemba Walker
SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 27.6 million
54. Jordan Spieth
PROFIT: $ 1.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 26 million
TOTAL: $ 27.6 million
53. Gordon Hayward
SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 27.6 million
52. Jimmy Butler
SALARY: $ 24.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 27.6 million
51. Paul Pogba
SALARY: $ 23 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 28.5 million
The third player for Manchester United on this list is Paul Pogba, who has a guaranteed minimum salary of 20 million per season plus the variables that can be achieved during the year, although unfortunately for the Red Devils, the best successes are still far from possible.
50. Kyle Lowry
SALARY: $ 27 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 1.5 million
TOTAL: $ 28.5 million
49. Mesut Özil
SALARY: $ 23.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 28.7 million
For a long time, Mesut yielded what his contract marked in the Arsenal; however, in the past two seasons, Özil’s salary has become an issue for the Gunner leadership.
With Unai Emery the German was almost erased and now with Arteta he seems to have regained confidence, but everything seems to indicate that Mesut will leave London in the short term.
48. Daniel Ricciardo
SALARY: $ 27 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million
TOTAL: $ 29 million
47. Matt Ryan
SALARY: $ 24 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 29.5 million
46. Andrés Iniesta
SALARY: $ 26.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 29.6 million
Despite sailing with a humble flag, Andres Iniesta He has always been one of the highest paid players in his clubs. It was at FC Barcelona and now it is at Vissel Kobe from Japan, because despite being 36 years old, Catalan is the club’s soccer and economic benchmark.
45. Aaron Rodgers
SALARY: $ 21.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 9 million
TOTAL: $ 30.1 million
44. Anthony Davis
SALARY: $ 20.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 10 million
TOTAL: $ 30.4 million
43. Kawhi Leonard
SALARY: $ 25 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 5.5 million
TOTAL: $ 30.5 million
42. John Wall
SALARY: $ 28.7 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2.5 million
TOTAL: $ 31.2 million
41. Blake Griffin
SALARY: $ 25.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million
TOTAL: $ 31.9 million
40. Kei Nishikori
PROFIT: $ 1.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 30 million
TOTAL: $ 32.1 million
39. Michael Thomas
SALARY: $ 31.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.75 million
TOTAL: $ 32.4 million
38. Paul George
SALARY: $ 24.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 8 million
TOTAL: $ 32.8 million
37. Grady Jarrett
SALARY: $ 33 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.05 million
TOTAL: $ 33.1 million
36. Kylian Mbappé
SALARY: $ 20.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 13 million
TOTAL: $ 33.8 million
22 years old Kylian Mbappé and he is already one of the highest paid athletes in the world. He still has several more renovations ahead with his club or future teams and also has a contract with Nike, a sports brand that could make him the new Cristiano Ronaldo.
35. Chris Paul
SALARY: $ 29 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 6 million
TOTAL: $ 35 million
34. Mohamed Salah
SALARY: $ 23.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 12 million
TOTAL: $ 35.1 million
The last salary received by Mahamed Salah It was 23 million dollars, but this was due to the bonuses obtained for his spectacular personal and collective performance, since his base salary is below, especially for his super star quality.
33. Serena Williams
PROFIT: $ 4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 32 million
TOTAL: $ 36 million
32. Sebastian Vettel
SALARY: $ 36 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.3 million
TOTAL: $ 36.3 million
31. Damian Lillard
SALARY: $ 22.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 14.5 million
TOTAL: $ 37 million
30. Saúl Álvarez
EARNINGS: $ 35 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million
TOTAL: $ 37 million
29. Naomi Osaka
SALARY: $ 3.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 34 million
TOTAL: $ 37.4 million
28. Klay Thompson
SALARY: $ 24.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 14 million
TOTAL: $ 38.8 million
27. Rafael Nadal
EARNINGS: $ 14 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 26 million
TOTAL: $ 40 million
26. Julio Jones
SALARY: $ 37.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 3 million
TOTAL: $ 40.5 million
25. Phil Mickelson
EARNINGS: $ 0.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 40 million
TOTAL: $ 40.8 million
24. Kyrie Irving
SALARY: $ 23.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 18 million
TOTAL: $ 41.9 million
23. Novak Djokovic
SALARY: $ 12.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 32 million
TOTAL: $ 44.6 million
22. Drew Brees
SALARY: $ 29.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 15 million
TOTAL: $ 44.8 million
21. Tom Brady
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work !! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h / t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
SALARY: $ 33 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 12 million
TOTAL: $ 45 million
20. Deontay Wilder
EARNINGS: $ 46 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 0.5 million
TOTAL: $ 46.5 million
19. Anthony Joshua
EARNINGS: $ 36 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 11 million
TOTAL: $ 47 million
18. Giannis Antetokounmpo
SALARY: $ 19.6 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 28 million
TOTAL: $ 47.6 million
17. James Harden
SALARY: $ 28.8 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 19 million
TOTAL: $ 47.8 million
16. Conor McGregor
SALARY: $ 32 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 16 million
TOTAL: $ 48 million
15. Jared Goff
SALARY: $ 47 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2 million
TOTAL: $ 49 million
14. Rory Mcllroy
SALARY: $ 22 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 30 million
TOTAL: $ 52 million
13. Lewis Hamilton
SALARY: $ 42 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 12 million
TOTAL: $ 54 million
12. Russel Westbrook
SALARY: $ 29 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 27 million
TOTAL: $ 56 million
11. Tyson Fury
EARNINGS: $ 50 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 7 million
TOTAL: $ 57 million
10. Carson Wentz
SALARY: $ 55.1 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 4 million
TOTAL: $ 59.1 million
9. Kirk Cousins
SALARY: $ 58 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 2.5 million
TOTAL: $ 60.5 million
8. Tiger Woods
SALARY: $ 2.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 60 million
TOTAL: $ 62.3 million
7. Kevin Durant
SALARY: $ 28.9 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 35 million
TOTAL: $ 63.9 million
6. Stephen Curry
SALARY: $ 30.4 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 44 million
TOTAL: $ 74.4 million
5. LeBron James
SALARY: $ 28.2 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 60 million
TOTAL: $ 88.2 million
4. Neymar Jr
SALARY: $ 70.5 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 25 million
TOTAL: $ 95.5 million
Neymar Jr He is a whole figure of marketing on foot, because in addition to being a crack on the field, Ney has also known how to fill his pocket thanks to his image.
The Paris St. Germain He earns him $ 70 million net per season, and the new Nike-Jordan partnership at Neymar has seen his earnings multiply.
3. Lionel Messi
SALARY: $ 72 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 32 million
TOTAL: $ 104 million
The highest-paid player in the world is Leo Messi, with a contract capable of generating up to $ 80 million per season, plus the incredible deal he has with Adidas, Leo’s main sponsor, which allows him to reach 32 million in this area alone. dollars per year.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
SALARY: $ 60 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 45 million
TOTAL: $ 105 million
A million dollars was the difference between Messi and Ronaldo to determine who would be in second place with the highest income last year, as these two also compete to see who is the one who puts the most money into the stock market.
The difference with CR7 is that the Portuguese has a much smaller contract than Leo, but his advantage lies in the incredible contract that Ronaldo has with Nike and added sponsors, who earn $ 45 million per year.
1. Roger Federer
EARNINGS: $ 6.3 million
SPONSORSHIPS: $ 100 million
TOTAL: $ 106.3 million
