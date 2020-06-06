The only rules imposed were that the chosen songs were in some way intoxicated by pop or rock, which left out styles such as pure flamenco or copla (but not rumba) and that the songs were published in Spain, with what not all the chosen ones are Spanish but if they have recorded in our country.

10. Loquillo and Los Trogloditas: Cadillac Solitaire (1983)

Loquillo is, quite simply, our greatest rock star, two meters of charisma and attitude with one of the longest and most consistent races in our history.

Sabino Méndez He is, on the other hand, one of our best composers and the man who signed his best songs to ‘Loco’. From their relationship many of the most remembered songs of rock in Spanish were born. None as significant as this’Lonely cadillac‘. A song that was released in the essential ‘The rhythm of the garage‘from 1983 and which reached the category of myth with the live version of’ ¡A por los …! they are few and cowards! ‘

09. Double Vainica: Habanera of First Love (1973)

If this list had been for me, it would be full of songs from the Vainicas. Carmen Santonja and Gloria Van Aerssen are the best kept secret of Spanish pop, the most beautiful anomaly it has given, two witches of the melody and the lyrics that have delivered some of the most ingenious songs written in Spanish, things like ‘The blue whale‘,’Lemon caramel‘,’Let me live with joy‘,’The Guadarrama tiger‘o’A yes sir with green legs‘.

None more endearing than this childhood love story that at first made them hesitate to edit when considering it too naive. Thankfully they followed the advice of their unexpected producer, the poet José Manuel Caballero Bonald (staunch follower of the duo) who convinced them to include the song in the unforgettable ‘Heliotropo’.

08. Nino Bravo: Free (1972)

‘Libre’ was composed with Nino Bravo in the lead by José Luis Armenteros, a former member of Los Relámpagos. And it is that few voices occur to me better, when composing for them, than that of the Valencian. A true interpreter in the best tradition of people like Elvis, capable not only of interpreting a song but of making it his own, Nino became the model in which the rest of Spanish melodic singers would look at. Of course, with songs like ‘Libre’ he showed that he had no rival.

07. Radio Futura: Heat School (1984)

At the beginning of each segment of this list, I commented that what led me to make this list was a study on Spanish music in which Radio Futura was said to be the favorite group of Spanish critics. It does not seem that this list is going to deny this theory, the group of the Auserón brothers has been the only one capable of placing four songs on it. Nor is it any surprise that the best placed is the sweeping ‘School of Heat’. A rhythmic base close to funk and one of the most remembered riffs in history give way to a whole class lesson and know-how.

06. Los Canarios: Get on your knees (1968)

Before becoming one of the official villains for public opinion at the head of the SGAE, Teddy Bautista was the vocalist from one of the best soul formations this country has had. Capable of looking face to face at any international proposal, Canaries They achieved glory in 1968 by asking people to get down on their knees. What was not so clear was so …

05. Caligari Cabinet: Four Roses (1984)

The Cabinets began as one of the first Spanish groups within what was called ‘afterpunk’, with sinister influences from groups such as The Cure or Siouxsie & The Banshees. They quickly evolved into a much more proper sound, with roots in Spanish popular music, which some described as ‘rock bullfighter’. His entry into the pantheon of greats came with ‘Four Roses’, both the song and the EP of the same name. In the title track they stood out with a melody and instrumentation that the Kinks of the mid-60s could have signed and that they dedicated to Janis Joplin herself.

04. Shrimp: Flying I’m going (1979)

If Radio Futura is the group that contributes the most songs to the list, Kiko Veneno is the most represented composer, with two from his group Veneno, two solo, and the immortal ‘Volando voy’ who gave in so that the largest figure of how many appear on this list would make her immortal.

03. Nacha Pop: Girl from Yesterday (1980)

There are songs that are much more than just songs, ‘The girl from yesterday’ is one of them. His ghost was chasing Antonio Vega until his death, tired of being remembered only for a song he composed when he was still in the military. After its publication on the first Nacha Pop album, the song no longer belonged to it, becoming the emblem of the ‘movida’ and almost all of the 80s, giving name to television series, being versioned to the point and sounding over and over again in TV. Although it seems a lie, so much overexposure has not affected her and that only happens to the songs that add to her status as a hymn.

02. Los Bravos: Black is black (1966)

This is the song that should have ended any kind of complex that Spanish music had. A ball at the international level, The Braves They demonstrated that patriotic rock and pop groups could succeed beyond the Pyrenees. Of course, in the original recording the only member of the group that participated was the German singer Michael Kogel, renamed Mike Kennedy. And legend has it that among the session musicians who participated was Jimmy Page himself.

01. Serrat: Mediterranean (1971)

Little can be added to the legend of Serrat and his ‘Mediterranean’, if its fair fame and relevance sometimes make us forget that ‘el noi del Poble-sec’ has another good handful of songs almost as big as the ode to the ‘Mare nostrum’ (monuments such as ‘Señora’, ‘Cantares’, ‘Para la libertad’, ‘Fiesta’ or ‘Romance de Curro el palmo’). From that beginning borrowed from Dave Brubeck Quartet’s ‘Take five’ to the last of its 204 seconds, ‘Mediterráneo’ is one of the few songs that not only touches perfection but achieves it.

