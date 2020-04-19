What a paradox the current one is: while an undemocratic regime concealed from the world the incipient and uncontrollable outbreak of Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus -which crosses and kills an indefinite number of human beings- some try to configure a similar scheme for their countries. Greater control; less freedom. This is another of the possible pandemics that this disease could cause in the near future. The temptation is great in several governments, especially the poor with an institutional spirit.

China, the giant that dazzled the planet for three decades by its voluminous growth, fell back in the international arena. He lost the trust of those who knew how to be his partners and hundreds of lawsuits will go to the international courts so that Beijing pay with cash for your transparency and health disorder. That lack of transparency in its internal policies is what will jeopardize its future business with developed countries and with solid democratic structures.

Militarized, Asia’s trading and trading center was under threat, hitting its finances like few times in its rich and multicultural history.. The protests survived until the first days of January this year, when the autocracy and the PCC were more concerned with covering up what was happening with a strange infectious pneumonia than with meeting demands for free will on an island.

The abuses committed by the government of Xi JinpingTherefore, they should not constitute a novelty or be alien to the watchful eyes of any politician who raises the flags of democracy. The intellectual effort to justify these basic violations of human rights is commendable. Worthy of higher academic study.

The United States and Europe, China’s main strategic partners in trade and development terms in recent years, will review their political positions regarding Beijing.. The same will be done by countries less attentive to institutions, although they are surely more committed to promises of cash than of transparency. Vladimir Putin will also have the difficult task of evaluating his relationship with his partner Jinping. Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the already abandoned Russian healthcare system. The sanctions will come together, but there is time for that.

That transparency which some will regard with disdain for short-term interests, will be key in the near future for China be considered again on the international stage. The harm that concealment of coronavirus it causes in the economies of the whole globe is brutal and of unknown dimensions. Their decisive lack of reaction -and solidarity with the rest of the countries- from the beginning clearly indicate the intention of trying to avoid what ended up being a deadly pandemic for human lives and for the productive engine.

But also, China should allow itself to be subjected to transparent international investigations to find out what happened in Wuhan and what was the origin and the degree of negligence of the authorities both local and national. Australia already raised his voice and asked for an independent investigation and without the presence of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Freedom of the press and expression they also represent a challenge for the future of the regime and those who want to be part of its false imposture. The absolute absence of independent media that are not auscultated by the CCP -except for a few cases in Hong Kong– should be reviewed. How can you trust a centralized administration that types down to the smallest detail what the population has to know and at what time? Lack of information since the start of the outbreak caused thousands to die in Wuhan … and later in the world. So much control came that social networks were silenced when they wanted to raise a notice that a virus similar to SARS he was murdering neighbors in the capital of the province of Hubei.

Low quality in labor rights – cynically denounced in forums but without the necessary emphasis – that the Chinese people suffer should be reconsidered in this new chapter of commercial exchange. The West cannot look the other way if it claims to defend the most basic human rights. There, the workers suffer the rigors of the “wildest capitalism” and the flexibilization to which they submit would cause flushing in other latitudes.

This last point accompanies the growing commercial disloyalty that can be seen in every corner of the country. Top brand counterfeits are a constant, as if large companies had factories in parallel to sell their merchandise on other circuits. A walk through the gigantic Silk Market of the capital – and of so many more stores – may be a sufficient example to demonstrate the lack of control and sponsorship that exists on the part of the authorities. A true illegal festival.

In this context, it is hard to believe that the excessive protection that the CCP makes one of your fetish company innocent. The lobby China international to impose Huawei as its star operator the 5G network It was overwhelming and continues to be so even in times of pandemic. Beijing yelled at London for questioning that they would continue with the plan that it be that company that stores the service in the UK. On the British island they became convinced that the administration of Xi Jinping it is not very transparent. The same other nations that enrage each time they hear about the Chinese regulatory insolvency. Who will entrust their data and information to a technology company that responds to the game?

The individual liberties and the right to protest they would also have to be in the next diplomatic exchanges. Tiananmen in 1989 and Hong Kong in 2019 are examples to spare. In the middle there were dozens more. The cash with which Xi Jinping Tempting presidents of low-income countries should not be enough to silence claims for respect for individuals. In Latin America and Africa this reality is deepening even more and its leaders see the great Asian nation as their savior..

Xi Jinping, the eternal driver of the 21st century, will have the difficult task of turning around the mistrust that he himself generated throughout the planet. But will he be the one? The lack of security in the rest of the countries now infused by the almighty communist driver could cost him dearly internally. Far from consolidating it, it could cause him to stumble from the multiple enemies he has within the party. The managment that Jinping made the health crisis was deficient and dangerous. Mortal. Even reliable allies for the regime such as Russia, Pakistan and Iran severely questioned its maneuvers. It will be difficult for them to simply turn the page.

In a column written this week in the Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post, the intellectual Chi Wang raised the main capital that the regime lost in recent weeks as a result of the revelations that are coming to light after so much obscurantism in relation to COVID-19. “It took decades of progress for China to build significant faith within the international system that elevated it to the position of the world’s No. 2 superpower.“Says the Chinese academic. It concludes: “Xi may try to control his people’s response to his ineptitude through propaganda and censorship, but the rest of the world will not forget it so easily. You will need a new approach, and better advisers, to help rebuild the trust that has been lost“