The 10 truths and lies about payment for use or tolls …

The Government wants to charge for circulating on the highways and the rest of the roads by 2024. Their argument, income to pay for their maintenance. But they already charge us for that concept in the form of taxes. These are the truths and lies of pay-as-you-go.

June 3, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Payment for use or tolls on all types of roads, by 2024 (Image: iStock)

1. From the Government it is argued that the new tax is necessary for the maintenance of the highways …

Although later they have qualified that without consensus it will not be done, within the Documents sent by the Government to Brussels of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan include the approval of the Sustainable Mobility and Transport Financing Law which would include the “articulation of a payment mechanism for use of state highways” in order to 2024. Some argue increasing maintenance costs of the state network that exceeds 26,466 kilometers and of which about 12,000 are of high-speed roads, which generates a accumulated deficit, as well as with the consequent deterioration of the quality of the service and consequences on road safety. With this payment for use, the conservation of the road network would be guaranteed, they say.

2 … But Spain already collects a large amount of money from motorists. Where do those 30.8 billion euros go?

DAfter Germany, France and Italy, our country is the one that collects the most taxes from motorists. According to data collected by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA -the data are for 2019 as it is the last year available-, while in Germany they reach 99.9 billion, in France they remain at 86.4, in Italy in 76.3 and in Spain 30.8. This figure includes all types of taxes, VAT on the sale and repair of vehicles, so that in Spain 5,000 million euros are collected; the registration tax -that we remember since the modification of January of this year has been increased, having to pay 50 percent of the vehicles that were previously exempt-, the road tax, which is charged by the municipalities, so it is raises 2,900 million euros; fuels, which represent the most important tax item: 21,500 million and other items that are almost 1,000 million euros. The General Budgets of 2021 only allocate a little more than 2,300 million to roads and about 1,100 of these to conservation. And the difference?

3.It would lead to greater circulation on secondary roads, where 80 percent of accidents with victims take place

If tolls reach the highways, it is to be expected that conventional roads will increase the traffic that circulates on them, because the motorist will avoid paying more. But it is precisely on these roads, the most numerous and dangerous, where the most serious accidents already take place. In fact, almost 80 percent of the fatalities registered each year are in an accident produced on a secondary road. Economy versus road safety.

Tolls could be extended to many Spanish roads (Image: iStock)

4 … Although conventional roads could also be involved in the future

The document sent to Brussels states that it is planned to establish a pay-per-use system on the State road network, which can be “extendable to other roads”. That is, the door is left open to start with the highways and continue with the rest of the conventional roads. And, what happens with the roads that are regionally owned or depend on the councils? It is intended, as stated in the document, that the implementation of payment per use can be “scalable and progressive” – ​​for example, initially charging only the High Capacity Network, and later extending it to the rest of networks. Because these could be exempt from the new tax if the competent body in that way does not want to collect it. It could be the case that one Autonomous Community charges for the use of its roads, and another does not.

5. It is argued that “he who uses pays” but we will end up paying it all, whether we use them or not

A few days ago in an exclusive interview with Pere Navarro that we will publish in the AUTOPISTA 60th Anniversary Special, he told us in connection with this measure that “there is a tacit agreement that this does not have to be paid by the lady who does not have a car, who is retired, who lives in an apartment and who uses it has to pay“Well, unfortunately the” retired lady who does not have a car “will end up paying it. Because merchandise vehicles that transport food, among other things, will have to pay for it. And despite the fact that the document sent to Brussels contains a tagline that forces them assume the cost that reads “In the case of heavy vehicles authorized for the transport of goods by road, the necessary regulatory conditions will be promoted so that the cost of this measure is assumed by the shippers”, the truth is that, as it happens with other taxes, will affect the end customer.

6. The real reason? More electric less collection for fuels

How do we say the Taxes on fuels represent a year income of more than 20,000 million euros. Taxes that are going to rise even more in the case of diesel for the next few years as the Government has planned. The “goose that lays the golden eggs” is in danger with the arrival of electricity, which although it is true that its energy source has not inconsiderable taxes, on the other hand they are more efficient in its use, which presumably the citizen is will spend less on fuel … as long as taxes are not raised in light, which is the next step.

7. We will pay two and three times taxes for the same

It is false that we no longer pay to use the infrastructures. Motorists already pay to use the roads. They pay a road tax every year of the car’s life, they pay taxes every time they fill up their vehicle. The new rate would mean paying two or three times for the same.

The automotive world is one of the sectors that has the most taxes (Image: iStock)

8. Definitive implementation in 2024. Although legislation will begin before

The effective implementation of this pay-per-use mechanism could be carried out in 2024. According to international experience, 2 to 3 years is the minimum time necessary to develop the regulatory instruments and create the precise structure to implement a pay-per-use system at the national level. The law has already started its journey, it could be approved in the second half of 2023.

9. But how much are we talking about?

The document submitted states that “some initial rejection from the general population is to be expected“and they say bet on some”rates affordable by the population but guaranteeing financing“. They propose, they affirm,” reductions or bonuses to certain less favored groups or habitual users of certain sections. How much do we talk about? In the best case scenario, if a cent per kilometer is established, an average motorist traveling 10,000 kilometers will pay 100 euros per year. But if 4 cts / km is established, the price rises to 400 euros per year.

10. They claim that it is done in Europe, but many countries do not have it

It is not true that neighboring countries have such a tax. Most have tolls in specific sections. In Germany they charge tolls on certain motorways and charge heavy vehicles; France has tolls on some highways, like Italy; Portugal does charge tolls on its highways after the 2008 crisis.