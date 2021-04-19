The 10 things you should know about the Super League

The new one Super league it is already a reality. Many of the big clubs in Europe have released a statement announcing the creation of the new competition, which will change continental football as we know it until now. The new competition comes to replace the current Champions League and totally disassociates itself from UEFA, which has shown, together with the English, Spanish and Italian associations and the leagues of these three countries, its resounding rejection of the creation of a closed league.

So far, there was only speculation about what the new competition would be like, which has been negotiated for years by the most powerful clubs in European football. Now, with the announcement of its creation, it is clear what will be its format, the team members, the economic distribution. We tell you the 10 most important factors you need to know about the new Super league which, as expected, will arrive very soon on the calendar of the beautiful sport.

The reasons for its creation

The creation of the Super league It comes at a difficult time for the elite of world football. Due to the pandemic, the big clubs have seen their financial structures have been damaged excessively, due to an unstable model.

This new competition is designed to give you the “strategic vision and business focus” necessary to increase the value of the clubs. The founding teams consider that the solutions proposed by the governing bodies of football have not been sufficient to obtain financial resources, or to meet the quality requirements demanded by spectators.

The format: 20 teams, divided into two groups

The Super league It will be made up of 20 clubs each season. It will be a closed league that, to date, has 12 permanent teams – the founders -, which is expected to expand to 15 in the coming months. An additional five spots would be reserved each season for invited teams, based on sporting merits in their respective domestic leagues.

The 20 groups would be divided into two groups of 10 teams each, which would play back and forth a total of 18 matches. After the completion of the regular phase, the top three of each group would qualify for the quarterfinals. The other two qualifiers would come out of a play-off disputed between the fourth and fifth of each group. Once the eight finalists are known, two-legged qualifiers will be played until reaching the final, which would be at the end of May, in a neutral venue.

Coexistence with the leagues and goodbye to the Champions

The Super league makes it clear in its statement that its creation will not influence the development of domestic competitions. The matches, as they clarify, will be played during the week, so that all the clubs that are members of the new competition would continue to participate in their respective leagues. It is, at least, what they intend, since the UEFA He has already warned that they will be expelled and there are months of intense negotiations to reach an agreement that satisfies all the parties involved.

In what would lead to the new Super league It is at the end of the Champions League. Currently, the highest football competition brings together the 32 best teams in Europe based on the merits achieved in their leagues. It is up to the air whether the UEFA flagship competition would continue, as it would be left in the background by not having what are probably the 20 strongest teams on the continent.

The 12 founding teams

The announcement of the announcement of the Super league reveals that there are 12 founding clubs. These are the great teams from England, Spain and Italy, which would be: Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Milan, Real Madrid Y Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern, PSG and Dortmund are expected

As it had already been known through the UEFA statement, prior to the announcement, the French and German teams have been left out of its foundation. However, from the Super league await the accession of “other three clubs”, which would foreseeably Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Y Paris Saint-Germain.

In the announcement of the new competition it is revealed that, by accepting the invitation of the Super League, they would become part of the founding clubs, which would give them the right to play each of the seasons of the competition. Historic teams with a long history in European competitions such as Seville, Valencia, Olympique de Lyon, Monaco, Naples, Rome, Ajax, Benfica or Port.

No specific start date

One of the great unknowns is knowing what the start date of the new competition will be. There is still no specific season to start, given the unknowns that remain to be resolved and the refusal of FIFA, UEFA and the different federations to accept the Super League.

With the project now unveiled and underway, intense and tough negotiations are expected to begin, but the founders of the Super league they hope that the initial season will be held “as soon as possible”. It seems complicated that its launch is for the next season 2021-2022.

There will be a women’s Super League

The statement of the creation of the Super league it also reveals the intention of launching a women’s league, once the men’s league has been put into operation. Its creation would be a great boost to women’s football, which will have the best resources and will give it the necessary visibility to continue its growth.

Florentino Pérez will be the president

The creation of the Super league it has been led by the three biggest clubs in each of the three countries. The Real Madrid, the Juventus and the Manchester United, with their presidents at the helm, they have been the architects of the new competition.

As made clear in the statement, Florentino Pérez will be the president of the Super League. The top president of Real Madrid has made it clear that the new competition is born with the responsibility of responding to the wishes of football fans. The vice-presidents of the Superliga will be their counterpart from Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, and Manchester United co-chairman, Joel glazer.

3.5 billion for the founders

The most important aspect, and that gives meaning to the Super League, it resides in the economic aspect. The big clubs in Europe did not agree with the economic distribution of UEFA in the Champions League, considering it insufficient, just as they are aware that in their respective leagues they cannot aspire to a higher income, to avoid a greater imbalance with respect to the rest of the teams.

The fact of ensuring matches every week between the best European teams ensures a much higher economic growth than the current one. In fact, it is ensured that founding clubs will receive a 3,500 million euros to undertake investment plans in infrastructure and offset the impact of the pandemic on the accounts.

Solidarity with European football

One of the reasons that has generated the most controversy is the impact that the Super league over the domestic leagues and the more modest teams. In the statement issued by the founding clubs, the section that they dedicate to their solidarity commitment to European football stands out. In it, it is said that the support of the new competition will allocate payments that will grow in proportion to the income of the new league, which is expected to exceed the 10,000 million euros.