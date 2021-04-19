The 10 Spanish Netflix series that triumph abroad

Netflix’s 50 Best Original Series Preview: What’s Coming to Netflix in the Coming Months

Normally, we are the others who look at the United States and England, we already know that the Angles have dominated culture and consumption in recent decades. But no one disputes that Spanish television fiction is making a huge niche on screens around the world, especially thanks to Netflix. If from Turkey they have their soap operas, we have added global successes such as La casa de papel or Elite through the platform.

For this reason, we have not been able to ignore how our colleagues from ‘Esquire’ Holland have prepared an article about the best Spanish series on Netflix. It is what you have to do the job well, start creating a national fiction brand that users and readers from other countries like to see, enjoy and investigate. The first thing, of course, is that the article talks about series from Spain, but also from Latin America. Before getting confused with this increasingly common union, which has nothing wrong, let’s remember the few times that we distinguish English television and movies from American ones. The language unites, although there is an ocean in between. And, if you want to award us all the productions in Castilian, welcome. Also, let’s admit it, in most of them there are co-production or interpreters and Spanish equipment, although the production label is from Latin America.

‘Vis a Vis’

The first Spanish series they name is Vis a Vis. The successful fiction of Atresmedia has also crossed borders thanks to Alex Pina. No wonder they define it as “A mix between Orange Is The New Black and La casa de papel”. They are not very misguided. Although we fear that they believe too much that the story of Macarena in a Spanish women’s prison is a realistic portrait, they recommend it without hesitation. They don’t forget the final fireworks either, Oasis.

‘The Money Heist’

With Game of Thrones already finished and Stranger Things in a long absence, we could say that during its fourth and fifth (last season), the series about the thieves Dalís is the largest fiction in the world. Beyond the fact that some out there believe that stealing the two most protected places in Spain is affordable with a teacher and a blackboard, La casa de papel is so famous that not even our colleagues from Holland have anything to say about it other than the obvious. which was her appearance on the list, who hasn’t seen her yet?

‘Fariña’

Between women’s prison, national robbers and Galician drugs, it is not surprising that even in the country of marie cakes, mushrooms and the Red Light District shop windows they create yet another Narcos scene for us. But, if it has to be like that, at least it is for series as good as Fariña, who tells the story of what our colleagues call “Cocaine Coast”, the cocaine coast. Perfect according to our dear bicycle and mechanical orange lovers for fans of Narcos or El Chapo, we thank you for appreciating the social portrait of poverty in Galicia in the eighties that the series reflects.

‘The taste of margaritas’

More merit has come to this Galician series that they compare with the acclaimed Scandinavian fiction El Puente (Bron). There is no doubt that Holland likes to watch Galician fictions. So that later we say that only the Andalusian sells abroad … The story, for those who do not remember it, tells the story of a Civil Guard who searches for a missing girl in Murias, while beginning to discover the existence of a murderer in series and all prepares the visit of Pope Benedict XVI. Without a doubt, the Dutch Lutherans will be amused to see how something like this is lived in Santiago … Possibly someone will want to do the Camino de Santiago afterwards. Every cloud has a silver lining.

‘Narcos’, ‘Luis Miguel’, ‘Who killed Sara?’ …

Netflix

As we noted at the beginning, the list also included Spanish-speaking titles from Latin America. As for the Luis Miguel series, they define his figure as “The Frank Sinatra of Latinos” and they may not lack reason. They were as excited about the end of the first season as all of us.

They also don’t forget Who Killed Sara? Netflix’s latest hit, very soap opera mystery thriller. Precisely on its worldwide success and the continuation of the mystery in season 2 are based to recommend it. Nor do they forget Monarca, a story of corruption and scandals of the Mexican elite with Irene Azuela as the protagonist. Like Buenos Esquires, they praise the style and elegance of the series’ protagonists.

Nor are they missing, of course, drug traffickers, who have very impressed them. They enthusiastically include Narcos, Narcos: México, and El Chapo. The historical figures of Pablo Escobar and Chapo Guzman, with exciting and bizarre real stories, are a must for our Dutch colleagues, and also for us. Of course, we have to see with surprise that, seen from the outside and grouping Spain with Latin America, we cannot ignore that the great theme of the Netflix series in Castilian Spanish is crime, and especially cocaine … And that they still do not include Sky red.

