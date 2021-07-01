The 10 songs that we will not stop listening to this summer

The singers Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo and Rauw Alejandro. (Photo: SPOTIFY / .)

After the harsh months of the pandemic and the progress in vaccination, which allows us to start thinking about discos and music festivals, this summer we want to fill it with music, either humming at the top of our lungs in the car or dancing in a loop.

And according to Spotify, the summer of 2021 will have a very urban sound. The streaming music platform has presented its list of hits that don’t stop playing on Wednesday, led by Todo de ti, by Rauw Alejandro.

“This song has conquered users in Spain and has already reached hundreds of millions of reproductions, becoming the one that has kicked off the station,” says Spotify.

For this artist, according to the platform’s statement, being in the Global Top 50 “is a blessing and is the result of the great work we are doing, of those long nights in the studio.”

Singer Rauw Alejandro. (Photo: SPOTIFY)

Regarding the success of music in Spanish outside our borders, he assures that “reggaetón has become pop, something popular worldwide. We are there, next to the music in English, and we practically do the same numbers. If music in Spanish continues like this, it has the potential to be number one in the world ”.

Other songs with great potential to become a hit are Yonaguni, by Bad Bunny; What More Well, by J Balvin with María Becerra; Loco, by Justin Quiles with Chimbala and Zion & amp; Lennox, and Fiel (Remix), by Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA along with Myke Towers and Los Legendarios. In total, these are the 80 songs:

The top 10 is completed by Miénteme, by TINI and María Becerra; Ram Pam Pam, by Natti Natasha and Becky G; Couple of the Year, by Sebastián Yatra with Myke Towers; Tiroteo (Remix), by Marc Seguí, Rauw Alejan …

