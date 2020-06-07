Throughout basketball history they have gone through the NBA all kinds of players, from the tallest to the shortest, through the strongest and weakest, the most and least athletic … Without a doubt, those players who have not stood out precisely for their high stature have managed to become a important gap in the pages of the North American competition.

In a league where being tall is ‘natural’, short players have had to adapt in the best possible way to survive. Following is the list of the 10 smallest players in NBA history:

10. Calvin Murphy: 1.75 meters

Calvin Murphy spent the 13 seasons he played in the NBA on the same team: Houston Rockets. Although in its first year, 1970/71, the franchise was still San Diego Rockets.

9. Keith Jennings: 1.70 meters

“Mister” Jennings played three NBA seasons, two with Golden State Warriors (1992-94) and one with Denver Nuggets (1996-97). He was also part of Spanish teams such as Estudiantes (1995-96) and Real Madrid (1999-00).

8. Mount Towe: 1.70 meters

Monte Towe was part of the Denver Nuggets discipline between 1975 and 1977. He played his first year in the ABA, and his second year in the NBA when his first year disappeared.

7. Wataru Misaka: 1.70 meters

Misaka is recognized as the first non-Caucasian player to participate in the NBA, at that time the BAA. He was selected by the New York Knicks in the 1947 Draft, and played only three games before being fired.

6. Herm Klotz: 1.70 meters

Klotz only played one season in the BAA (NBA), and did so with Washington Bullets in 1947-48. However, despite being a single year, it served to achieve the title of champion, and go down in history as the shortest player to achieve it.

5. Greg Grant: 1.70 meters

Grant came to the NBA through the Phoenix Suns in the 1989 Draft, via 2nd-round pick 52. He played eight seasons in the league, although not in a row. In addition to the Suns, he was on teams like the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers or Washington Bullets.

4. Mel Hirsch: 1.68 meters

Hirsch was a basketball player who only participated in one season in the NBA, although when he was part of it he was still the BAA. He signed for Boston Celtics after World War II, and played a total of 13 games with them, averaging 1.5 points.

3. “Spud” Webb: 1.68 meters

Webb played 12 seasons in the NBA, playing in teams like Atlanta Hawks (1985-91, 1995-96), Sacramento Kings (1991-95), Minnesota Timberwolves (1996) and Orlando Magic (1998). In addition, he is the shortest participant in the history of the math contest, which won in 1986.

2. Earl Boykins: 1.65 meters

Boykins appeared in the 1998 NBA Draft, although he was not selected. He made it to the league in 1999 after signing an unsecured contract with the New Jersey Nets. He went through teams like Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, until in 2004 he managed to sign his first guaranteed contract with Denver Nuggets.

1. Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues: 1.60 meters

Bogues is the shortest player in NBA history. He was voted 12th in the 1987 Draft by Washington Bullets. He played in the NBA until 2001, passing through Charlotte Hornets (1988-97), Golden State Warriors (1997-99) and Toronto Raptors (1999-01). His best individual season was 94-95 with the Hornets, where he averaged 11.1 points per game for a total of 78 games.