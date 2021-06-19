The 10 Shopping and Spending Habits That Are Ruining You Without You Realizing

Sometimes we have buying habits so internalized that we do not realize how little useful they are and how much damage they do to our pocket. Photo: ..

The prices of practically all the products we need are rising, and that is why now more than ever it is important to be aware of the way we manage our budget and in particular, of those small expenses that little by little are making a dent in our wallet.

According to Money Talk News, these are some of the expenses that we sometimes make unconsciously and end up damaging our financial health.

1. Buy the “best and newest” of everything

If you are one of those who always want to have the latest and greatest iPhone, I have news for you: you are making an unnecessary expense. In many cases – like this one – it is more useful to buy used or reconditioned products. And the same is true for houses: old ones are often stronger than new houses.

If you love the idea of ​​living in a new construction, remember that an existing home doesn’t necessarily have to be 50 years old. If you want a low-energy one with newer amenities, you can probably find it at a lower price if you’re willing not to be the first owner.

2. Whims or impulse purchases

A real emergency is noisy: an illness, the air conditioning breaking in the middle of summer. For that it is worth having money saved.

But acquiring an extra pair of shoes, or the trendy chocolate bar, is just a whim that can wait, or which you can do without.

3. Fill your shopping cart

Who has not been through that? Go to the supermarket with two or three items in mind and end up spending more than $ 100.

Tip to avoid: never go to the market hungry, or you will end up overspending. It is important that you always make your list of necessities before going shopping.

4. Go to restaurants too often

Eating out is one of the most common ways to create a hole in your wallet. It is important to avoid those constant lunches with colleagues or going out to a restaurant every weekend.

Read more

If eating out becomes routine, it also loses its charm of becoming a special outing.

5. Constant outings with friends

Now that the pandemic is ending, it is very difficult to say no to fun with friends in clubs and bars that have been closed for months.

But that could turn into a financial problem. Be wise and say no. Even if you have to come up with an unconvincing excuse, it’s worth protecting your budget, or else try to convince your friends that you can have fun with less expense.

6. Expensive vacations

If your income barely makes ends meet, this is certainly not the time to splurge on five-star hotels and first-class flights.

Plan vacations minimizing costs; choose to travel when prices are lower. There are also cheaper days to fly. Take all of that into account when making a reservation.

7. Clothes

That garment that is the most trendy, or those shoes of a special brand, are now on sale. But it is only 10%. Are they worth buying?

Numerous studies have shown that material purchases do not make us happy for long, and in fact, it is possible that after buying an item that you coveted you may have forgotten that you had it.

8. Gym memberships

. Creative

It is important to be in shape, but spending too much money for it is unnecessary, especially in the era of Covid 19, with so many applications and trainers that you can find online for little money.

You can also decide to do more outdoor activities, because once you have a gym membership… it is very difficult to get rid of it!

9. Cable television services

Instead of subscribing to the more expensive plan, try the basic cable. Or better yet, cut it out entirely and go for much cheaper alternatives, like streaming, for which there are numerous options.

10. Massage and spa sessions

While your body may need a little loving every now and then, going to the spa or salon once a week has the potential to inflict serious damage on your savings.

It’s best to bring the spa home for a fraction of the price, at least a few times. In stores and on the internet you can find many articles that will allow you to reproduce the experience at home.