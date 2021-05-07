The 10 scariest villains yet to come

Robert Kirkman’s Amazon Prime adaptation of the Invincible comic series has featured some of the most brutal villains in comics, but the scariest are yet to come (Spoilers Notice)

Throughout the Invincible series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, many of the tropes familiar to the superhero genre are used. We can see Mark Grayson learn to use his powers, fight to balance his superhero life with that of his civilian identity, and perhaps best of all is the large number of enemies that he wins along the way. A hero’s villains are as important to creating fun in their stories as the hero is himself, and as the Amazon series prepares for more seasons, there are many more twists and plots to discover.

The animated series only touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the villains of the Invincible universe. There are many more threats lurking in the universe or still waiting for their moment to manifest. There are great villains in season one, but many of Invincible’s most terrifying and dangerous foes are yet to come.

Universal

We begin our gallery of villains who are about to come to the series with Universa, the warrior queen from a distant world, who travels to earth for her energy and will not stop until she has enough energy, because her people depend on her to fulfill this mission. Universa was caught attacking a power plant by Invincible. She wouldn’t stop attacking, so they threw themselves to the ground. She lost the battle and was locked up by Cecil Stedman.

In an attempt to improve, Invincible visits Universa in Stronghold Penitentiary, to discuss their problems and differences. Invincible pulled a few strings to free her and get her the energy she needed. He got enough energy for his people, something he thanked Invincible and left the earth.

League of lizards

From the beginning, comic book publishers have reworked their competitors’ heroes and villains to produce their own characters. Paying tribute to Marvel’s Serpent Society, Image Comics created The League of Lizards. Comprised of characters like Iguana, Salamander, Komodo, and their army of minions, they are a recurring threat in the series, and strong enough to eliminate some of Invincible’s allies.

It’s a good idea to add a dangerous terrestrial terrorist to the mix of villains for the animated adaptation, most of which are from outer space.

Octoboss

Octoboss, is one of the extremely powerful Invincible villains, an interplanetary monster, who leads the Squidmen. They steal technology and radioactive material, in their attempt to return home. After bitter defeat at the hands of Invincible, Octoboss is rescued by Multi-Paul and subsequently recruited into the Order.

Gifted with immense strength, Octoboss is definitely an asset to the Order and fans look forward to seeing his involvement in the criminal organization in the future.

Anissa

Anissa was sent to Earth to inspect the preparations Mark is making to secure Earth for Viltrumite control. When Mark revealed that he had not taken any steps towards dominating Earth, Anissa decides to reason with him instead of using violence. She explains to him that the Viltrumite empire will bring peace to Earth and that she will share her technology with them. When reason fails, Anissa resorts to violence and warns her that another Viltrumite agent will return for Mark in the future and decide his fate, that agent turned out to be Conquest.

Anissa has also been seen during the Viltrumita war, having fought Mark, Allen the Alien, and Omni-Man near the planet Viltrum in a last-ditch effort to win the war against the Coalition of Planets. After the planet Viltrum was destroyed, Anissa along with the remaining Viltumites moved to Earth and live among its people in secret until it is time to attack.

After the Viltrumites begin to assimilate Earth’s culture, they begin to repopulate their species, as they now number less than 30 Viltrumites. Unlike many of her kind, Anissa views humans as a species she simply cannot reproduce with yet she chooses Mark due to his strength and genes. Anissa first tries to seduce him but seeing that her attempts fail, she tries to do it by force and they end up fighting. Anissa manages to knock him down, rips off his clothes and achieves his goal by force, despite the fact that Invincible tries to do everything possible to avoid it. As a result of this fact, the protagonist is deeply traumatized, and affects the entire development of the series. So we will have to see how it develops in the adaptation.

Conquest

As if some villains can be reasoned with, Conquest is an example of the opposite. As a Viltrumite warrior scarred in past battles, Conquest came to be known as one of the greatest champions of the empire that never ceased to dominate a planet. Where previous efforts to “discipline” Invincible failed, the empire sends Conquest to end the hero and his planet once and for all. The result was some of the bloodiest battles in the entire series.

Conquest came close to killing Invincible and Atom Eve, devastating the heroes in combat before seeing a narrow loss in the last minute power-up of Atom Eve. She vaporized half of the villain and Conquest kept fighting, barely surviving thereafter. In their rematch with Invincible, the two men pushed each other to their limits once more, with Conquest literally ripping through Invincible’s guts as the hero strangled the conqueror in turn. In the end, Invincible emerged victorious.

Angstrom Levy

To complete the philosophical problems that the hero faced throughout his career, there is the main contender for the position of the arch enemy and villain of Invincible: Angstrom Levy. There are already strong indications that Levy is destined for the world of Amazon adaptation, and crossing worlds is exactly what Levy is all about. Imbued with the power to open portals to alternate dimensions, the villain drew hundreds of duplicates of himself from across the multiverse and attempted to combine all of his knowledge in his own mind. The problem is, Invincible showed up at the last minute, scrapping the experiment and disfiguring Levy.

Because of that, Levy became obsessed with getting revenge on Invincible, and towards the end, it proved to be one of the most terrifying threats the hero would face. It wasn’t Levy’s considerable powers that scared him so much, but he would ruthlessly target the hero’s loved ones until the end of manipulating him. He could trap Invincible in a barren wasteland for weeks or gather an army of evil Invincibles to attack Earth. The possibilities with Levy, just like in the multiverse, are endless.

Powerplex

Perhaps one of the most important villains in Invincible is Powerplex. Originally known as Scott Duvall, his origins are not those of the typical villain and more like that of a victim. After his sister died in the confrontation between Invincible and Omni-Man, Duvall harbored a grudge against the hero that would grow steadily over time. And with its power to absorb and redirect energy, it could do something about it.

Duvall became increasingly manic in his goals, stealing experimental technology to augment his powers and organizing crimes in hopes of one day taking on Invincible. Eventually his wife and son were tied to one of his schemes, and when Invincible arrived, Powerplex accidentally killed them. By blaming the incident on Invincible himself, the villain wrestled with a psychotic fixation perfectly parallel to his powers. In fighting him, Invincible had to learn to reason with Powerplex and let him vent his anger. Absorbing the kinetic energy from Invincible’s blows only fueled Powerplex, and their engagements offered a valuable lesson in talking about problems.

Dinosaurus

At the intersection of reason and brute force is Dinosaurus, a concept so ridiculous it’s hard to believe it works so perfectly. Essentially, Dinosaurus is a riff on the Hulk concept, where his unambitious human alter ego, David Anders, transforms out of indifference and boredom rather than anger. Although David is unmotivated and unprincipled, the super powerful lizard Dinosaurus is motivated and principled to the point of psychosis. Many of his plans are attempts to save the world, but by threatening so many lives to do so, he takes his goals too far.

Dinosaurus finally proves to be a valuable piece of Invincible history because it prompts the hero to rethink his modus operandi as a superhero. Just as Powerplex helped show that not all problems can be solved, and that villains are more complex than the sum of their evil motivations. Dinosaurus allowed Invincible to see that beating up the bad guys was a myopic solution to the world’s biggest problems. It provided some of the most philosophically dense themes Invincible ever grappled with. Just when you’re worried the comic is taking itself too seriously, you remember it’s a red T-rex throwing out its message, and all is well again.

Omnipotus

Omnipotus is a cosmic-scale predator, a being of great power that seems to exist only to destroy and absorb reality that fuels its seemingly limitless power by absorbing energy. It feeds on the “vital force” of living beings, as well as the energy that is released when matter is destroyed. The more energy Omnipotus absorbs, the greater its physical and psionic powers become, which in turn increases its ability to destroy matter. The destructive and absorbing potential of the so-called World Shaper is theoretically infinite, and it claims to have completely erased its native universe. Invincible had a fierce showdown with the villain, but found an unexpected ally in his fight to the death.

The Great Regent Thragg

With all this gallery of Invincible villains that we have seen, we leave what we could call the main villain of the series, the great regent Thragg. Thragg, claiming the throne of Viltrum to take the place of its slain ruler, reigned for thousands of years over the expansion of the Viltrumita throughout the universe and their conquest of countless civilizations. With a race obsessed with “power does the right thing,” it stands to reason that Thragg was the most powerful among them, and he proved it time and time again.

Even Omni-Man was no match for Thragg, and the Grand Regent proved to be so powerful that at first, Invincible’s attacks did hardly any damage to him.

Thragg’s accomplishments included defeating the Battle Beast after a multi-day battle, planning for the survival of his species during its most desperate hour, and gathering an entire army of his own children with whom he nearly regained the position of the Viltrumites in galaxy. When it comes to great evils, he is as great as they are. The Amazon series may take its time introducing Thragg, as he is more than likely the final threat of adaptation.