The 10 … scariest villains in Disney movies

4-Ursula

She is the evil villain of ‘The Little Mermaid’ (1989), whose mere physiognomy, with those tentacles that resemble an octopus, already makes more than one child tremble. He had two brunettes as assistants and used magic to “help” poor souls in distress, but his bargains were always impossible to fulfill, so he eventually ends up dissolving the bodies of his victims. Despite stealing Ariel’s voice, she had it somewhat more complicated, and she was forced to surface under the guise of Vanessa to prevent the little mermaid from fulfilling the deal by making Prince Eric fall in love.