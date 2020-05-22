There is no de-escalation as far as fiction releases are concerned. Once the equator of May has passed, the intense rhythm of platform premieres continues.

10 new titles have arrived between this Monday 18 and until Sunday 24, as Netflix as the main distributor. The platform is responsible for six of these weekly releases, with diverse sources. We find Mexican, Indian, Colombian and South African productions, as well as two other American ones.

However, the most powerful releases can be found in Amazon Prime VideoWhere does the new adventure of Reese Whiterspoon, Little Fires Everywhere, where it is associated with Kerry Washington; and the second season of Homecoming, no longer Julia Roberts, which leaves its place to the singer and actress Janelle Monáe.

HBO, for its part, contributes the superhero share with the advent of Stargirl, the last to join the DC Universe on television; while Filmin brings us another outstanding example of high-end British fiction, with the essential David Tennant as main defender.

‘The fire’ (May 19, Filmin. Premiere)

The actor David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) is the protagonist of this psychological drama. Fiction explores the causes and consequences of an inconceivable tragedy that will shake the foundations of an apparently idyllic Scottish community, in which a tragic fire takes place that kills the entire family of Tom, the village doctor, the sole survivor. . The initial shock gives way to puzzlement when it is discovered that Kate and her daughters did not die in the fire. The community begins to understand that what has happened goes far beyond what they had originally imagined.

‘Stargirl’ (May 19, HBO. Premiere)

The actress Brec Bassinger He stars in this series as he plays Courtney Whitmore, a high school sophomore who instructs a group of young heroes to stop villains from the past.

Geoff Johns, co-creator of this comic-book character, serves as executive producer on this sci-fi and superhero story that also features performances by Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, Trae Romano, Neil Jackson, and Hunter Sansoe. Our colleague Pedro Zárate already gave his blessing to this umpteenth television approach to DC Comics mythology in his review.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ (May 19, Netflix. Premiere)

“If you like Hallmark telefilms, you have to watch Sweet Magnolias, the equivalent of Netflix,” said TV Guide when talking about this romantic drama that is also available from day 19. Adaptation of the novels by the prolific writer Sherryl woods in charge of Sheryl J. Anderson (screenwriter for series like Detective McLean and Charmed) tells the tribulations of three friends, Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue, who try to combine relationships, profession and family commitments in the southern town of Serenity.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley They make up the protagonist trio of this fiction that has in its cast names that are less striking: the presence of Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s sister, in her first role in over 10 years; although it is not convenient to forget Chris Klein, one of the stars of American Pie, and whose track was lost a decade ago.

‘Blood & Water’ (May 20, Netflix. Premiere)

Considered by some to be the South African response to Elite, Blood & Water revolves around Puleng Khumalo, a 16-year-old teenager who moves to the prestigious Parkhurst College institute. Her interests go beyond academics: the young woman is convinced that the most popular girl in the institute, Fikile, could be her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years ago.

This is the second series produced by the platform in South Africa, after Queen Sono. Nosipho Dumisa, Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute They are the trio behind the writing and direction of the six episodes that make up the first season, which in its first hours of international availability has been able to cause some impact.

‘The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror’ (May 20, Netflix. Premiere)

Also from the 20th, the Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror is available on Netflix, a production of the Colombian Caracol Television that reconstructs the history behind the birth of Cartagena de Indias history. Catalina, the indigenous woman who gave her life to a Spanish conqueror, Pedro de Heredia, focuses, only to be betrayed by him once they founded the city together.

Developed by Johhny Ortiz, has Emmanuel Esparza (Secrets of State) in the role of the Spanish, assuming Essined Rivera Aponte the main protagonist.

‘Homecoming’ (May 22, Amazon Prime. Season 2)

The second season of the series that Julia Roberts starred in its first chapters will hit Amazon Prime on May 22. In this new stage, Homecoming will follow in the footsteps of the character played by Janelle Monáe (whom we have already seen in another production on the platform, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), who will give life to a young woman who wakes up in a boat in the middle of a lake without knowing why it is there and without knowing who it is.

The search for your identity will take you to the heart of the Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming project. In the new episodes, Stephan James He will return to play Walter Cruz, who will try to rebuild his life after the traumas experienced both in the war and in this social experiment that gave so many headaches to Roberts in the first season. Our editor Gabriel Arias Romero has already seen it, and these are his impressions.

‘Little Fires Everywhere’ (May 22, Amazon Prime. Premiere)

As an actress and producer, Reese witherspoon It has become one of the most powerful forces on American television. After Big Little Lies on HBO and The Morning Show in Apple TV +, now comes the turn of Little Fires Everywhere, which lands on Amazon Prime Video this Friday the 22nd. In it, in addition, the protagonism is shared with another of the first ladies of recent cathodic fiction, Kerry Washington, in his new foray into the middle after the end of Scandal.

Adaptation of the novel by Celeste Ng, and set in the 1990s, tells the story of Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, two women with apparently opposite lives, the first reporter and the second photographer; After Mia moved to the town of the first, Shaker Heights, the paths of both intersect, giving rise to an escalation of tension. Complete the deal Joshua Jackson (The Affair) as Whiterspoon’s husband; or Byron Mann (Wu Assassins), among many others. Little Fires Everywhere is the director’s latest work Lynn shelton, who died last Saturday due to a blood disorder.

‘Control Z’ (May 22, Netflix. Premiere)

If we previously mentioned Blood & Water as the South African response to Elite, Control Z’s proposal could well be understood as a charro equivalent. Mexican production by Carlos Quintanilla, responsible for series such as Rosario Tijeras or Mujeres Asesinas, together Miguel García Moreno and Adriana Pelusi, also part of a mystery to be solved with an institute as the setting.

Sofía, a girl with communication problems, decides to launch herself to investigate who is the hacker who has begun to divulge intimate secrets of the students of a prestigious educational center in Mexico City. The situation has led to the turning of the tables and those who were previously the popular ones are teased and the formerly marginalized are those who are promoted on the social scale.

‘Dynasty’ (May 23, Netflix. Season 3)

The second of the premieres that Netflix has raised for this Friday 22 is the third season of the reboot of the mythical Dynasty, which in the United States issues The CW (the platform is in charge of its international distribution).

The Carrington family will face “the unknown on all fronts,” according to the official synopsis of the new installments. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) will have to face a large number of rivals who seek to destroy it, the most dangerous being his own brother Adam (Sam Underwood). The series was renewed in January for a fourth round.

‘Betaal’ (May 24, Netflix. Premiere)

Netflix is ​​the main provider of titles in this penultimate week of May. The last one, also for this Friday, is a new contribution to the zombie subgenre that arrives from India.

The Brit settled in Southeast Asia Patrick Graham, also responsible for Gul, is the creative behind Betaal, who presents an apocalypse Z led by the Colonel of the East India Company and his battalion are released from their graves. Viineet Kumar Singh (Bard of Blood), Jitendra Joshi (Sacred Games), Aahana Kumra (Lipstick Under My Burkha) and Suchitra Pillai (Dil Chahta Hai) shape the cast of this miniseries, in whose production he participates Blumhouse.