The Kardashian clan and the NBA have been related for many years. It is that the millionaire girls have linked with basketball players on more than one occasion, especially Khloé Kardashian who seems obsessed with the players.
1. Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian
Then-New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries married Kim Kardashian, but just 72 days later they divorced in 2011. Rumors indicated that Kim had cheated on him with his current partner, rapper Kanye West.
2. Rashad McCants and Khloé Kardashian
The year Rashad McCants was chosen by Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft, he began dating Khloé Kardashian; but in 2008 the basketball player blamed the socialite for having faked his breakup to get a higher rating on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians; a fact that caused him problems in the league due to distractions and media exposure.
3. Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian
The former Clippers married Khloé in 2009, but in 2013 they ended due to the player’s infidelities and constant overdose episodes. The divorce began in 2015 and was finally made official in 2016.
4. James Harden and Khloé Kardashian
The elite NBA shooting guard had a brief courtship with Khloé between 2015 and 2016. They met on Kanye West’s birthday but broke up when the millionaire learned of her infidelities.
5. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
The Cleveland Cavaliers player stars in one of the most controversial couples of the moment. She began her romance with Khloé in 2015, shortly before her first child was born, whose mother is Jordan Craig. In 2019 they separated due to infidelity of the player, while Khloé was pregnant with True Thompson. At the moment they are separated although it is said that they could return since they are serving quarantine under the same roof.
6. Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner
The Detroit Pistons power forward was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2017. The player and Kendall split a year later, in 2018 before Blake was part of the Pistons.
7. Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner
Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons is dating Kendall. This was confirmed by herself in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in April 2020 and she assured that the relationship is serious because her mother already knows him.
8. Kyle Kuzma and Kendall Jenner
The Los Angeles Lakers power forward was spotted with Kendall Jenner on a yacht having a fun afternoon. Despite the rumors, a source close to her indicated that they are only friends.
9. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner
The Phoenix Suns guard was repeatedly related to Kendall although none confirmed the relationship, and until now it is not known exactly if they had an affair or are just friends.
10. Chandler Parsons and Kendall Jenner
The NBA player (currently a free agent) ended up dating the model after meeting by chance in 2017 at a Bentley dealership in Beverly Hills.