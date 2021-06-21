The 10 most-watched movies you won’t be able to watch over and over again

It must have happened to you on more than one occasion. You check the catalog of your favorite streaming channel and stumble upon the title of a movie that have you seen a dozen times. And before you can understand why you do it, you put it back. You can not avoid it!. Do not worry, you are not the only one to whom the strange phenomenon occurs with those most viewed movies.

There is a group of those considered most viewed films that, either because of their quality, or endearing quality, are completely impossible to stop watching. From classic epics to modern trilogies, the films that you can watch over and over again without exhausting yourself are part of a privileged group that have their place in popular culture.

We leave you a list of some of the most viewed movies:

‘Life imprisonment’

One of the favorite films of much of the planet and without a doubt, perhaps also of yours. The plot, based on a short story by Stephen King, follows the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a banker who ends up being accused of the death of his wife.

Held in the fearsome Shawshank Jail, Andy will become a symbol of hope and dreams of freedom for a good part of the inmates. It is said that it is the movie with men prefer to cry and they do so willingly.

Oh come on and who could resist several of his most poignant scenes?

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

We know. Will Ferrell’s humor is not for everyone. But if we add to that Paul Rudd (Ant – Man) and Steve Carell (The Office) it is impossible to resist laughing. The story of a famous San Francisco newscaster from the 1970s is one of the most effective parodies in film. Especially for creating an anthological scene with a multitude of cameos.

The brawl in the street between presenters (which includes Ben Stiller to Vince Vaughn, Tim Robbins) is considered one of the best in comedy cinema. But it is Ferrell, in all his exaggerated sense of physical humor, who bears the laurels. Do you wanna laugh This is your movie. Surely you already know.

‘Jurassic Park’

When millionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) decides to use high technology to create an amazing theme park, he never imagined everything that could go wrong.

Based on the book of the same name by Michael Crichton, the film is a confluence of good decisions. The cast led by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum shines amid a display of flawless special effects and a fast-paced plot. But without a doubt it is the realistic version of the dinosaurs that catapults the film into a new dimension of science fiction. Without a doubt, one of those most watched movies.

From the first encounter with the dinosaurs (one of the iconic scenes of the cinema), to the appearance of the TRex, the film is full of amazing sequences. Of course, it is the perfect combination to become a classic to watch (and enjoy) over and over again.

The beloved movie par excellence. With its combination of extraordinary elements, it is good cinema in its purest form. drew Barrymore She is perhaps the most adorable girl in the cinema, while his brother Elliot (Henry Thomas), the most endearing. But it is ET, with its inexplicable appearance and splendid recreation of Spielberg’s contact between two worlds, that makes the film pure gold. Do not deny it! You’ve cried at least a dozen times with that goodbye!

‘Memento’

Whether it’s because you don’t understand her or you love that dreamlike quality of her reverse sequence scenes, Nolan’s great work is inevitable. The mix between an action story with philosophical elements, the plot revolution and the current good ones make it unique. In addition, it is one of those films capable of astonishing even if you have enjoyed it on a score of occasions. An intellectual classic for those who enjoy cinema that demands much more from the viewer. It may not be one of the most watched movies, but it is one of the best.

‘Zombies Party’

Come on, can you really stop watching Simon Pegg and Nick Frost fighting zombies? Okay, if that doesn’t captivate you, can you ignore the scene of the battle against the zombies to the rhythm of Freddie Mercury?

There is everything to choose from in this magnificent collection of anthology scenes that make the film a classic of modern black comedy. It is impeccable from where you look at it and perhaps, a confluence of unrepeatable good decisions. We know, that grotesque final scene makes you laugh too. Who does not?

‘Pulp Fiction’

The classic of modern classics is also one of those movies that you can’t stop watching. It’s a brilliant work of art, as well as having some of the most thought-provoking and best-executed sequences in recent cinema. But it’s also Tarantino! it means that there are great dialogues, dance, reference and a splendid soundtrack. There is no single way to stop watching Pulp fiction, if you’ve already started watching it.

‘The engaged princess’

Admit it: you know Iñigo Montoya’s (Mandy Patinkin) oath by heart. Also, all the scenes of love, adventure, the falls and laughter of a memorable movie. The Princess Bride has the rare privilege of being part of that children’s cinema? Of romance? adventure? passed from generation to generation. And that, in addition, is part of the collective imagination. So if you adored Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes), join the club of those who enjoy this movie over and over again.

Trilogy ‘Back to the Future’

The classic of all classics. Robert Zemeckis managed to create a story that not only became a generational phenomenon, but also a celebration of science fiction.

The result is a movie for all tastes and ages, with a solid legion of fans. With sequences that are part of popular culture and two iconic characters, Zemeckis created a saga for the story.

‘Harry Potter’ franchise

The wizard boy saga has a particularity that it only shares with the Star Wars saga. The fans have grown up with their characters. In the case of Harry Potter the phenomenon is even more evident.

Most of the fans grew up along with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), and for the last movie they even attended with their young children. The result? May Harry and his friends be part of a universe that has grown (and matured) both on screen and off. And whether Rowling has earned worldwide antipathy for her opinions, her characters seem to exceed controversy and remain favorites. Quite an achievement to celebrate.

