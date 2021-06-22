The 10 most valuable brands in the world in 2021, according to the Kantar BrandZ ranking



Amazon continues to provide excellent news for its founder Jeff Bezos, today it is the most valuable brand in the world.

Photo: Stefano Guidi / .

Kantar BrandZ, an expert company in brands and consumers, revealed that the total value in 2021 of the 100 most valuable brands in the world has grown by 42%, to reach new record levels of more than $ 7 trillion.

The firm notes that the accelerated growth of the world’s most valuable brands reflects an impressive rebound in the economic cost of the global pandemic.

We all know that one of the companies that best capitalized on the effects of the pandemic was Amazon, a company that remained the most valuable brand in the world, with a growth of 64% to $ 684,000 million dollars.

Jeff Bezos’ company first entered the rankings in 2006, and Amazon’s brand equity grew by nearly $ 268 billion this year.

It became the first brand in exceed $ 500,000 million along with Apple, at number 2, which is now valued at $ 612 billion.

Kantar BrandZ points out that in position 47, Tesla is the fastest growing firm and has become the most valuable car brand, increasing its value by 275% to $ 43 billion.

That means it has doubled in value, along with Chinese brands Moutai, Meituan, TikTok, and Pinduoduo.

Kantar BrandZ’s report notes that 13 new entrants joined the 2021 global rankings, including Nvidia, Zoom, AMD and Spotify.

The consultant affirms that in a context of continuous uncertainty, companies that look to the long term by constantly investing in marketing and branding have managed to avoid the worst of the crisis.

The top ten of the most valuable brands in the world are led by technology in 2021 and is as follows:

1. Amazon, $ 683.852 million (variation 2020-2021, 64%)

2. Apple, $ 611,997 million (74%)

3. Google, $ 457.998 million (42%)

4. Microsoft, $ 410,271 million (26%)

5. Tencent, $ 240,931 (60%)

6. Facebook, $ 226,744 million (54%)

7. Alibaba, $ 196.912 million (29%)

8. Visa, $ 191,285 million (2%)

9. McDonald’s, $ 154.921 million (twenty%)

10. Master Card $ 112,876 million dollars (4%)

