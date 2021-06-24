The 10 most shocking phrases of Britney Spears

The explosive statements of the pop star in front of a court in the case of his legal guardianship.

Britney She is not happy, she wants to put her father in jail for the legal guardianship that for 13 years has controlled all aspects of her life and over which she begged to come to an end.

A control he has since his public nervous breakdown more than a decade ago.

What prompted thousands of fans to launch the online campaign in recent years #FreeBritney (Free Britney)

Here are the most prominent phrases of the pop star in the hearing before Judge Brenda Penny.

1 “I just want my life back. 13 years have passed and enough is enough ”.

2 “I am not happy. I can not sleep. I’m furious. It’s insane. ”

3 “They have done a good job exploiting my life.”

4 “Not only did my family not do a damn thing, my father totally agreed.”

5 “I cried on the phone for an hour and he (the father) loved every minute of it.”

6 “This guardianship is doing me much more harm than good.”

7 “I have an IUD (intrauterine device) in my body right now that is not letting me have a baby, and my guardians do not let me go to the doctor to have it removed.”

8 “All I want is to have my own money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to take me in his damn car.”

9 “I had not intervened again because in the previous hearing I did not feel heard.”

10 “I would like to sue my family and share my story with the world.”