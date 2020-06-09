This is June, which means that half a year has passed since 2020 began. In the mobile phone sector, the current situation is relatively calm. The flagships of the first semester have been launched on the market. And until August – September we will not begin to see the new top of the range arrive –Galaxy Note S20, iPhone 12- that will compete for the market at the end of the year and during the Christmas period. But this does not mean that there are no longer powerful mobile launches every week, which is why AnTuTu prepares its list every month.

Setting the period from May 1 to May 31, the scores shown are all average scores, rather than the highest. For each model, “more than 1,000 items of product figures or statistics have been analyzed.”

The data is calculated based on Antutu Benchmark V8, for those who do not know it it is a large test bench with online tools that the creators of phones and users use to analyze the new terminals that come onto the market, measuring the different parameters of a mobile phone both at the level of components and physical elements and at the level of software.

Do you want to change your mobile and are you looking for one with a lot of power? Let’s see the 10 most powerful Android phones on the market as of today:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

In the list of performance ranking of Android phones in May, the first place goes to the Mi 10 Pro 8 + 256G, Manufactured by China’s mobile phone provider Xiaomi, which repeats in the same position from April. The Mi 10 Pro has an overall benchmark score of 590838, which translates into excellent performance. The second on the list is the Redmi K30 Pro 6 + 128G, a Redmi brand product under Xiaomi. The mobile, with a 6.67-inch “pop-up screen“reaches 92.7% in screen-to-body ratio, and achieves an overall reference score of 586004

The third is also from the Chinese manufacturer called OnePlus and the specific model is OnePlus 8 Pro 12 + 256G, with an overall benchmark score of 581794. OnePlus 8 Pro was released on April 14, and its most impressive feature is the AMOLED pupil display with 2K resolution, whose refresh rate is 120Hz and the color accuracy of the screen reaches 1.07 billion.

The three smartphones share the same Snapdragon 865 processorSo their benchmark scores for overall performance don’t vary too much. According to AnTuTu it is somewhat “understandable because the hardware that affects the reference score is the same”. Therefore, users do not need to worry too much.

Samsung Quartet

With a third Xiaomi mobile in 4th position, the Mi 10, In the Top Ten Samsung could not miss, which has up to four models of its latest high-end, the Samsung Galaxy S20, all with processedr Exynos 990 from Samsung. Let’s see how a Top 10 is that in principle should not move much next June.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 8 + 256G: average score of 590838

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 6 + 128G: average score of 586004

OnePlus 8 Pro 12 + 256G: average score of 581794

Xiaomi Mi 10 8 + 256G: average score of 574229

Samsung S20 Ultra 5G (Exynos 990) 12 + 128GB: average score of 519975

Samsung S20 + 5G (990) 12 + 128GB: average score of 513185

ROG Phone 2 12 + 512GB: average score of 510146

Samsung S20 + (990) version 8 + 128GB: average score of 506240

realme X2 Pro 12 + 256G: average score of 500573

Samsung S20 5G 8 + 128GB: average score of 500503