The 10 most popular Johnny Ventura songs, according to Spotify

Johnny Ventura, Dominican musician, dies at 81 5:00

(CNN Spanish) – Johnny Ventura, who passed away this Wednesday at the age of 81, left a deep mark on the history of merengue.

Ventura recorded more than 100 albums during his career, according to the streaming platform. His album ‘Ah no, yo no saber no’, from 1967, was one of the first merengue songs to become a gold record.

In addition, his songs transcended the borders of the Dominican Republic and were part of the repertoire of other great Latin American artists.

Here we leave you the 10 most popular songs of the ‘Big Horse’, as it was known, according to the Spotify platform. You can enter the singer’s channel by clicking here.

1. Patacón Pisao

2. Merenguero Hasta la Tambora

3. Did you whistle?

4. Mosaic 1920

5. Patacón Pisao (new version)

6. Dilemma

7. Sweet Face

8. Guajira with Soul

9. Cocoon and Sorullo

10. The Bullet

More Johnny Ventura Songs to Enjoy

Here you can find a list made by Spotify that includes the 50 “essential songs” of the Dominican artist.